This one Bible verse reminds us why we need to let go

If you're busy trying to control outcomes, then take a minute for these precious words of wisdom.

One of the things about life today is that we seem to be so busy dealing with a million things at the same time. It doesn’t help that many of us can get a little distracted by the endless messages being sent our way on our smartphones. And because life seems so very full to the brim, we often try to control what we can, when we can.

Of course there are some things we can certainly manage, such as the activities we want to sign our kids up for. Yet there are a myriad of things we might try to mold and manipulate, in the hope they will fulfill us. But the reality is that often the outcome is out of our hands, and we can end up feeling disappointed.

This can manifest itself in all sorts of relationships. You might be trying to befriend a parent at your child’s school who snubs you. You could also be in a toxic relationship that eventually ends and breaks your heart. While we might feel devastated that these relationships have not developed any further, there’s a very good reason why you’ve been spared from further damage.

A 12-word answer

The answer can be found in Proverbs chapter 16, where there are a number of verses that speak of God’s power in our lives. And one verse in particular reminds us about the importance of just surrendering to Him, that whatever journey, or situation, we think is right for us, perhaps there’s a better plan to embrace.

The human heart plans the way, but the LORD directs the steps.” Proverbs 16:9

This is a particularly good reminder for when we’re feeling hurt by something that has happened in our lives, such as those lost relationships, or a trip we’re unable to go on, or a job opportunity that hasn’t worked out.

The important thing to try and remember is to stay open to opportunities that come our way and see where the path may lead, without trying to force the gate open. Although this isn’t always easy, the more you practice being at peace with your journey, the more you’ll appreciate the landscape of your final destination.