How Chiara Corbella’s witness will continue helping future mothers

On May 8, an apartment in Chiara Corbella’s name was inaugurated to assist pregnant women who need to come to Rome for specialized medical treatment.
In a quiet residential street in the north of Rome, on the third floor of a short building, there is a large apartment decorated with green walls,white and red furniture,and photos of a smiling Chiara Corbella Petrillo, an Italian mother who died in 2012 after postponing cancer treatment in order to give birth to her son.
“La Casa di Chiara” (Chiara’s Home) was inaugurated May 8, 2024, by two Italian pro-life organizations, to host and assist women with complicated pregnancies who need to come to Rome to get specialized medical treatment. Twelve years after Chiara’s passing her story continues to inspire initiatives to support mothers and the life they carry, starting from its earliest stages.
“Chiara’s witness is eternal, it is the witness of a daughter who stays loved,” Enrico Petrillo, Chiara’s husband, told Aleteia during the inauguration ceremony, which was also attended by her parents. “This was Chiara’s secret, to know that she was loved and so to be able to welcome others, which is in the end the Lord’s secret.”
“We are happy; this is something beautiful done in memory of Chiara, that can only please us. We hope that many mothers can benefit from this structure,” Roberto Corbella, Chiara’s father, told Aleteia with a warm smile. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by several Italian government representatives and also an auxiliary bishop of Rome, Benoni Ambarus, who blessed the apartment.