Cannes: Glitz, glamor, and a Catholic heritage (Photos)

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has just opened, which makes it a good time to stop and appreciate the city’s Catholic heritage and architecture.

All eyes have turned to Cannes and the 77th edition of its prestigious film festival which started on May 14. The annual event breathes glamour and sophistication. Setting the glitter and spotlights aside, however, we find there is another side to Cannes worth discovering, with surprisingly religious roots.

This Mediterranean gem was not always the international destiny of the film and entertainment industries, of course. There is also a history that was sometimes tragic. Many churches in the region were destroyed during various invasions, and — amid the chaos of the French Revolution — Cannes suffered from insecurity and upheavals.

Cannes enjoyed a period of calm in the 18th century. It was a peaceful fishing village until 1834 when the city’s fate changed by pure coincidence. Lord Henry Brougham, a British statesman, was on his way to Italy when an outbreak of cholera blocked the border and forced him to stay in France. Captivated by the clear skies, the deep blue Mediterranean, and the village and its surroundings, he built a gorgeous villa and started living in Cannes.

His infatuation spread, and with that came an influx of aristocrats and an impressive village which eventually led to the city we see today.

A Catholic Church in the heart of the old village

The only way to experience the historical heritage of Cannes is to explore Le Suquet, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. This original site was once a Roman camp; it sits at the top of a hill overlooking what is now the city of Cannes.

The winding cobblestone streets leading up to the hill with century-old houses that once housed local fishermen. Construction of the Notre Dame d’ EspérenceCatholic Church started in 1521. Due to various invasions and a serious plague epidemic, construction temporarily ceased. It took about a hundred years for the church to finally be completed in 1627: it was blessed and dedicated to Our Lady of Hope on March 25, 1645, on the feast of the Annunciation.

The city of Cannes, committed to preserving the Gothic church and the rest of the city’s heritage, has restored Our Lady of Good Hope to a fine state. Its tower features five bells that are nearly a century old.

Notre Dame de Bon Voyage in the center of Cannes

In the center of Cannes, just a few minutes away from the Palais des Festival and the venue for the film festival, is the Catholic Church Notre Dame de Bon Voyage. It used to be a small chapel serving as a fisherman’s shelter, where sailors came to ask for protection for a good voyage.

Time took its toll on the historical site, and it badly needed renovation. Thanks to the joint action of the City Hall and the Heritage Foundation, the interior of the church and the restoration of the superb stained-glass windows took place between 2018 and 2019.

Equally impressive are the majestic chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

There is also this interesting historic detail: Notre Dame de Bon Voyage was the first stop of Emperor Napoleon on his return from the island of Elba on March 1, 1815.

A 5th century abbey and working Catholic monastery in the Bay of Cannes

Just a fifteen-minute boat ride from Cannes, you arrive on the island of Saint Honorat. The Abbey de Lérins, a fortified monastery, is still occupied by monks. Built in 1073, the abbey and chapels also suffered many attacks, resulting in destruction and deterioration.

Still, these historical monuments remain relatively well preserved – a remarkable achievement considering the island’s tumultuous history over the centuries. The restoration work on the abbey and chapels is a fine example of the dedication to preserving Catholic heritage and culture.

The abbey is today a working monastery where 21 monks live, work, and look after the island, following the rule of Saint Benedict based on prayer and work. The island is served by a commercial ferry service that brings visitors from Cannes.

Cannes is, of course, an extremely popular tourist destination, which is not surprising considering its location on the French Riviera and the fact that it hosts the world’s most important film festival – but its popularity can also be attributed to its long history and fine religious architecture.

