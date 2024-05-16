Dominicans issue save-the-date for 2024 Rosary Pilgrimage

The Dominicans, who saw more than 3,500 attend their first Rosary Pilgrimage in 2023, are promising an even greater event in 2024.

Anticipation is building for the second annual Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage, to be held once again at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, in Washington, DC. The first iteration, held in September 2023, drew an estimated crowd of over 3,500, but this year the Dominicans are promising an even bigger event to give even more the opportunity to grow closer to Christ through the Holy Rosary.

The 2024 Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage is set to take place on September 28, the last Saturday of the month. Similarly, for the nine months leading up to the pilgrimage, participants will be praying a monthly novena on the last Saturday of each month. While the novena has been ongoing since January, it is certainly not too late to join in the monthly prayers, because each month’s portion of the novena is still available to watch and pray along with on the Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage website.

To raise awareness and build excitement for the pilgrimage, the Dominicans have recently released a video invitation from Fr. Gregory Pine, O.P., and a promotional video that is filled with wonderful footage of the 2023 event.

In his invitation, Fr. Pine explains that the first pilgrimage was such an “unforeseen windfall grace” that the Order of Preachers has decided it will be an annual affair. As Fr. Pine commented, “Lather, rinse, repeat. Let’s get after it.”

Accompanying the invitation is the promo, which offers quite the sight to see.

Even though the Great Upper Church of the National Shrine can hold 9,000, the 3,500 pilgrims who attended the 2023 event really fill out the pews.

A visit to this basilica is worth a trip all on its own, as its numerous chapels and fine mosaic artworks could take a full day to peruse. In the footage we see shots of the procession through the beautiful marble nave, along with shots of the Mass and the Dominicans leading the Rosary.

“People are hungry for interior peace,” said Fr. John Paul Kern, O.P. “Anxiety, depression and fear seem to be endemic in society. The Rosary is the perfect antidote, a true journey towards tranquility and transformation. We are very much looking forward to praying the Rosary with thousands of people who come to D.C. for this special pilgrimage.”

Download your free novena cards and learn more about the 2024 Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage, at the event’s dedicated website.