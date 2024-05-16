Pope leaves the Vatican to speak with elderly priests 

On May 14, Pope Francis went to a parish near the Vatican to meet with priests who have been ordained for more than 40 years.

Pope Francis met with a group of priests who have been ordained for more than 40 years for two hours in the Roman parish of San Giuseppe al Trionfale, in the afternoon on May 14, 2024, the Holy See Press Office stated the same day. Together, they discussed the issues that priests can face in their old age.

Some of the difficulties mentioned are “loneliness after years of living among the people, fatigue in coping with change, bitterness, sometimes to be overcome with prayer, remembrance of the Lord’s love and a sense of sonship with Our Lady,” the statement said

“Pope Francis stressed on several occasions the value of the relationship between old and young priests” the statement explained and quoted Pope Francis as saying: “Let them discuss, it’s life, and move forward together because […] grandparents must remain in the family.”