If your children are in need of a little saintly help to get through their finals, or any exams, turn to these powerful intercessors.

Taking exams can be a huge source of stress for students… and their anxious parents! However, for people of faith, there is help to be had from some incredible holy men and women of the Church.

If you take a look at the saints below you’ll see that they have many virtues that would be inspiring for those working hard on their exams, while also reminding them that their spiritual life can act as the ultimate useful revision tool.

St. Joseph of Cupertino

St. Joseph was desperate to become a priest, yet with his severe learning difficulties it was a real struggle. Thankfully he didn’t give up. He worked hard for several years doing menial jobs with the Conventual friars where his devotion and humility didn’t go unnoticed, and Joseph was finally allowed to become a priest. For students who are really struggling and feeling inadequate, this Italian saint is the perfect intercessor.

St. Thomas Aquinas

A renowned theologian and philosopher, St. Thomas Aquinas is known for his intellectual rigor and pursuit of truth. His dedication to scholarship and rigorous inquiry serves as a model for students facing academic challenges.

St. Catherine of Alexandria

St. Catherine was known for her wisdom and eloquence. She fearlessly defended her faith before scholars and rulers. Her courage in the face of intellectual opposition can inspire students to stand firm in their beliefs and convictions during challenging times, and also not to be afraid to speak up in any oral exams.

St. Augustine of Hippo

St. Augustine was a prolific writer and theologian whose works continue to influence Christian thought. His journey from a life of intellectual skepticism to profound faith exemplifies the transformative power of education and self-reflection. He is the perfect saint to turn to if you’re lacking motivation or tempted to close the books to go out and socialize.

St. Teresa of Ávila

A mystic and reformer, St. Teresa of Ávila emphasized the importance of prayer and contemplation alongside scholarly pursuits. Her integration of spirituality and learning reminds students to nurture their inner lives for holistic growth and resilience. Teresa can encourage students to take study breaks from time to time and spend some moments in contemplation.

St. Ignatius of Loyola

As founder of the Jesuits, St. Ignatius developed the Spiritual Exercises to help individuals discern God’s will in their lives. His emphasis on discernment and reflection can guide students in making wise choices amidst academic pressures and uncertainties. This can be particularly helpful when students feel overwhelmed by all the material they have to learn.

St. Francis de Sales

St. Francis de Sales was known for his gentle and persuasive approach to spiritual guidance. His practical wisdom and kindness can encourage students to approach their studies with patience, compassion, and a spirit of service to others. This service could take the form of students helping others who are struggling in their studies, or by making time to lend a hand to someone in need.

These are just seven of a myriad of very worthy saints who would also prove wonderful intercessors. If you have any favorites we’d love to hear about them in the comments section, and why you choose to seek their intercession in particular.