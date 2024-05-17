Pentecost provides spiritual impetus for continental "sign of the cross" in which four routes will converge for Eucharistic Congress.

This weekend, which is Pentecost, four pilgrimage routes from north, east, south, and west will embark on a two-month journey tracing the sign of the cross over the nation on their way toward the 10th National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. The four routes of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage each will be led by a team of Perpetual Pilgrims and will kick off with unique celebratory launch events.

The faithful are invited to participate.

The pilgrimage routes will all lead to Indianapolis for the July 16 opening of the National Eucharistic Congress.

“The Lord invented the pilgrimage on his way to Jerusalem, and we received the gift of the encounter with the Lord of the Eucharist,” said Bishop Andrew Cozzens, chairman of the National Eucharistic Revival. “Through the many uplifting events along the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage and this monumental moment in the Church, I hope people come out to be part of this and experience the joy and gift of our Catholic faith.”

The Marian Route kickoff Mass on May 19 will be presided over by Cozzens. It will take place outdoors at Lake Itasca Park in his home diocese of Crookston, Minnesota, along with six bishops from neighboring dioceses. It follows a two-day local Eucharistic Congress with presentations from Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester and Fr. Mike Schmitz of Duluth among others.

The Seton Route starts on May 18 with Pentecost Vigil at the tomb of Blessed Michael McGivney in New Haven, Connecticut. It will consist of an extended and grand liturgy with overnight Eucharistic adoration to follow.

The Serra Route will begin on May 19 with 11 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption in San Francisco. A Eucharistic procession led by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone will follow across the Golden Gate Bridge and end in the evening at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Sausalito.

The Juan Diego Route opens in the Diocese of Brownsville, Texas, on May 19 with stops at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle, a shrine which receives more than a million pilgrims annually.

“A cross-country pilgrimage of this scale has never been attempted before. All told, it will travel through 27 states and 65 dioceses, covering a combined distance of 6,500 miles on foot and with the help of support vehicles,” said Tim Glemkowski, CEO of the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc. “It will be a tremendously powerful action of witness and intercession as it interacts with local parish communities at stops all along the way.”

A total of 23 Perpetual Pilgrims spread across the four routes will accompany the Eucharist for the entire length of the journey. Ecclesial support will be provided by a rotating cadre of 30 Franciscan Friars of the Renewal and seven seminarians, with consistent chaplaincy by Fr. Roger Landry for the Seton Route.

All public events associated with the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage are free. Individuals, groups, and families are invited to join lengths of the procession as able and can register with their local dioceses by visiting eucharisticpilgrimage.org. Those individuals not serving as Perpetual Pilgrims must make their own arrangements for meals as well as transportation and overnight accommodations (if needed).