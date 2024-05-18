5 Benefits of having a big family and lots of adult siblings

If your many brothers and sisters drove you crazy as a child, here's why it's all worth it!

Growing up in a large family was always something I cherished. As a child I was never alone, I always had sibling support at school when needed, and family occasions were always joyous, rowdy and a little chaotic. I absolutely loved being one of eight children.

However, as an adult with four fully grown children of my own, although the large family dynamics have changed, there are a number of unexpected joys to having a number of brothers and sisters.

1

Advisors at hand



Life as an adult can be a little daunting, and you may need a few pearls of wisdom from someone who knows you inside out and what you’ve been through in life. Well, if you’re one of many you have a number of people to call on for counsel (although sometimes this can be a little confusing when you get contradictory — but very well-meaning — advice!).

In return, it’s also very satisfying to be able to offer your advice that’s borne from your own experience to siblings in need, whether this is concerning relationships, kids, or how to deal with colleagues.

2

Nifty network



One of the great things about large families is that as siblings age, they’ve no doubt had lots of different careers or job opportunities. This can lead to brothers and sisters being able to exchange their know-how with each other and help each other out. It’s also great for nephews and nieces when they need to find internships, or even jobs. There’s often a sibling in a position to help out.

3

Caring for aging parents



As we ourselves age we get to witness our parents aging. While sometimes this can be smooth running, if there are any issues, there’s a myriad of brothers and sisters who are ready to offer love and support to their parents, and to each other.

This was the case with my father just a few years ago. He had a medical issue that led most of us to believe he was in a situation of life and death. Most of the siblings were able to get to my mother’s side to support her, my father’s side to make him laugh, and to each other’s sides to cope with the fact that our parents, whom we’d taken for granted, wouldn’t be around forever. But we also realized that even when they pass away, we’d still be an unbreakable family unit.

4

Interminable teasing



Being one of eight meant that growing up I was teased about absolutely everything, especially my name. Now, aged 50, this hasn’t changed. Every family occasion, or WhatsApp group message, there’s constant banter and references to jokes that are decades old.

You might ask should the teasing ever stop? I’d say a resolute “no.” It keeps us young at heart and reminds us that we have a brotherly and sisterly bond that will last a lifetime.

5

Endless celebrations



One of the greatest beauties of large families is there’s always something to celebrate. From baptisms to birthdays, there’s always a great occasion to get together and have some family fun. The joy this can bring your own children is priceless.