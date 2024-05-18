The hidden heroes who help us know the Holy Spirit

So many unseen ministries work together to strengthen the life of the Church and help us all feel the movement of the Holy Spirit.

As we celebrate the coming of the Holy Spirit in such a powerful way on Pentecost, I want to take a minute to thank those who help us to feel the movement of the Spirit through their ministries.

Some of these are obvious, of course, such as priests who bring us the living water of God’s grace through the Sacraments.

But many go unseen and unheralded, yet they do so much to help us know and feel the presence of the Holy Spirit.

Recently I read about the ways that we know the Holy Spirit in the Catechism, which explains how self-effacing is the Holy Spirit:

“No one comprehends the thoughts of God except the Spirit of God.” Now God’s Spirit, who reveals God, makes known to us Christ, his Word, his living Utterance, but the Spirit does not speak of himself. The Spirit who “has spoken through the prophets” makes us hear the Father’s Word, but we do not hear the Spirit himself. We know him only in the movement by which he reveals the Word to us and disposes us to welcome him in faith. The Spirit of truth who “unveils” Christ to us “will not speak on his own.” Such properly divine self-effacement explains why “the world cannot receive [him], because it neither sees him nor knows him,” while those who believe in Christ know the Spirit because he dwells with them.

The Catechism goes on to give a list of “places where we know the Holy Spirit.” The first of these, of course, is the Church itself. But many of the other places where we know the Spirit are brought to us through the dedicated ministry of almost invisible helpers:

Thank you, readers at Mass!

“In the Scriptures he inspired,” we know the Spirit. Lectors and readers at Mass proclaim these Scriptures for us all to hear.

Thank you, sacristans, altar servers and custodians!

“In the sacramental liturgy, through its words and symbols, in which the Holy Spirit puts us into communion with Christ,” we know the Spirit. Sacristans, altar servers, and all those who assist with the preparation for the Mass and upkeep of the Church help to bring us the sacred liturgy.

Thank you, all of you who pray!

“In prayer, wherein he intercedes for us,” we know the Spirit. All of you who spend your valuable time in prayer grow closer to the movement of the Spirit through this conversation with God.

Thank you, those who serve in any kind of ministry!

“In the charisms and ministries by which the Church is built up,” we know the Spirit. I think of youth ministers, Rosary societies, those who organize the food pantry and marriage preparation ministries, and so many others who work away at little-known but vitally important ministries. You are the heartbeat of the Church!

Thank you, all who live with missionary zeal!

“In the signs of apostolic and missionary life,” we know the Spirit. All who try to live like the apostles, on fire with the blessed love of God and the joy of his Gospel, you are a blessing to the Church and to the world!

Thank you, all who are trying to be saints!

“In the witness of saints through whom he manifests his holiness and continues the work of salvation,” we know the Spirit. All who are trying to get to heaven seek to give this kind of witness through daily life. Your example is an inspiration!

Together, these many unseen ministries work together to strengthen the life of the Church and help us all feel the movement of God’s presence. Come, Holy Spirit!