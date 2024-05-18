Thousands of fans expected for ChosenCon 2024

After a successful iteration of the event in 2023, 'The Chosen' is uniting fans and building a community with their second convention: ChosenCon.

There have been few shows in recent years that have taken the world by storm in the same way as The Chosen.This hit multi-season series on the life of Christ has been watched by an estimated 200 million viewers, with more than 770 million episode views as of January 2024. With such a large fanbase, the showrunners began offering a chance to deepen their connection with the show and build a community through ChosenCon.

Although several of the more popular conventions lost a little steam during the pandemic years, these large-scale gatherings of fans remain one of the best ways to unite a fanbase. For example, Comic-Con routinely draws hundreds of thousands in full costume to celebrate comic book superheroes. While ChosenCon won’t be able to hold quite that many, they are expecting a larger crowd than in 2023, which saw around 3,500 fans come out.

Unlike Comic-Con, however, this is no cultural melting pot of various intellectual properties, but a celebration of The Chosen. The conference isn’t nearly as big as some of the others, but its organizers pitch this a selling point, as it offers attendees a greater opportunity to mingle with the cast rather than be shuffled off quickly by enormous crowds.

In a promotional video, showrunner Dallas Jenkins and his team give highlights from last year’s event, which included meet-and-greets with the show’s cast, big panel talks about everything from the technical to religious aspects of the show, and even an interactive event styled like the game show Fanily Feud that pits fans against cast members in a trivia contest.

On EventBrite, the website that is selling the tickets to ChosenCon, organizers write that attendees can expect to meet Dallas Jenkins and many cast members from The Chosen. There will be more panels and musical performances (although they have not announced who will play yet), as well as a sneak peek of the trailer for Season 5.

ChosenCon 2024 will be held at the Orlando World Center Marriott on September 20-21. In the video, Dallas Jenkins warned that the 2023 ChosenCon sold out in about a day. While there are still tickets left, EventBrite notes that they are beginning to run out. Visit EventBrite to learn how to secure your tickets to ChosenCon today, and see a full list of answers to frequently asked questions about the convention.