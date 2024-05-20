Bringing help to our “home missions” here in the U.S.

Catholic communities in our own countries are struggling to survive, and a new initiative just began to provide them with targeted help.

When we think of mission fields, we might picture far-flung locations around the globe. But it turns out there are Catholic communities in our own home countries that are struggling to survive.

In the United States, for example, “home missions” are dioceses and parishes that cannot provide basic pastoral services without financial assistance. In most of these home missions, Catholics are few and the Church is fragile.

While the Church in the United States has sent missionaries overseas for decades, our home missions need the same level of support.

A new initiative just began to provide targeted help to these home missions. You’re probably familiar with Word On Fire, Bishop Robert Barron’s ministry of books, videos, and other beautiful evangelical resources.

Word On Fire just debuted The Works of Mercy Fund, an effort to share Word On Fire’s evangelization resources to assist the home missions in the formation and spiritual care of Catholic communities in these areas.

An unexpected letter

The home missions aren’t just dioceses but specific ministries serving those who may be craving the Gospel message.

A stark and moving example of this need came in an unexpected letter that the Word On Fire staff received recently.

The outside of the envelope contained a stamp reading “Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” and the return address read Bradshaw Unit, a privately run medium-security prison located in Texas. In neat handwriting beneath the address, a note had been added: “Attention: Bookstore team at WOF.”

The letter itself was written with great precision on paper bearing the watermark of Hobby Printing Facility, a print shop staffed by inmates at another prison. Here’s what the letter said:

I’m an inmate in the Texas prison system. I’ve been following your team’s podcast now for some time. I even recently had my family send me the Word On Fire Bible Volume I and Volume II—just beautiful! You guys and gals are doing an amazing job! Bishop Barron is like a breath of fresh air concerning our Catholic faith … I must admit that I’m truly engaged and looking forward to what’s to come within the Word On Fire community. The reason that I am writing to you is that I’m wanting to purchase some books from the Word On Fire Bookstore using my inmate trust fund. For me to be able to do this, I need an invoice or catalog containing recommended books or books available, along with tax and shipping cost, so that the TDC Inmate Trust Fund staff can deduct from my available funds and send you the total cost—of which your team can then mail me the purchased materials.

He asked for specific books, such as Thomas Merton’s Seven Storey Mountain and several of Bishop Barron’s recent titles.

Instead of using his trust funds on better food, hygiene supplies, or other products from the prison’s commissary, this man sought out spiritual writings to grow in his understanding of the faith.

A needed initiative

Word On Fire receives many requests for assistance, and right now it’s not possible to fulfill them all owing to the cost of books and shipping fees. The Works of Mercy fund hopefully will make it possible.

Inspired by the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy, Word On Fire plans to share books, videos, and other evangelical materials with those who are most in need of God’s love and mercy through partnerships with non-profit organizations and volunteers.

This fund will benefit the following home missions:

Catholic communities in poor and rural mission dioceses across the country where faith is strong, but resources are few, through the Glenmary Home Missioners

Military chaplains and the military personnel they serve, through the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA

Prison and hospital chaplains who share the hope of the Gospel message through several Catholic prison ministry chaplaincies across the country

The elderly in nursing homes and patients fighting addiction in recovery centers, through the Catholic Psych Institute and Catholics in Recovery

Others in need who reach out to Word On Fire directly

The goal of the Works of Mercy Fund is to enrich the religious education and spiritual growth of small parishes and ministries, so Catholics can expand their knowledge of the faith and hand it down to the next generation. We are rooting for these efforts and look forward to following the journey!