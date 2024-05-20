Catholic group against human trafficking celebrates 15 years

Talitha Kum, the International Network of Consecrated Life Against Human Trafficking, will hold their second annual general assembly this month.

Talitha Kum, an organization dedicated to combating human trafficking, is celebrating its 15th anniversary at its 2nd annual General Assembly. The event has gathered more than 200 delegates of Talitha Kum, who represent men and women religious, the laity, young people, and survivors of human trafficking.

Established in 2009 by the International Union of Superiors General (UISG), Talitha Kum is “the International Network of Consecrated Life Against Human Trafficking.” The organization works from the bottom up, with networks of members that provide community centered responses that help to draw near boys and girls, and men and women who are trapped in human trafficking situations, or who are survivors on the path to healing.

The 2024 General Assembly is underway through May 24, under the theme “Journeying Together to End Human Trafficking: Compassion in Action for Transformation.”

In a press release, the organization explained that the goal of the meeting will be to initiate “a transformative gathering of thanksgiving, sharing, evaluating, and moving forward.” Furthermore, Talitha Kum intends to make a declaration on what the group stands for, what will help them progress in their mission, and planned implementations through 2030.

On May 22, a closing plenary service will be open to the public, at which the delegates will formally present the declaration and answer questions. The assembly will conclude the following day, after a papal audience, which will include a liturgy celebrated by Cardinal Michael Czerny in St. Peter’s Basilica. Following the Mass, three sisters will be recognized for exceptional courage, creativity, collaboration, and achievement in the protection of their communities from human trafficking, with the Sisters Against Trafficking Award.

Sr. Abby Avelino, MM, Talitha Kum International Coordinator, described the event:

“The assembly is a unique time to meet, dialogue, and most importantly, define the strategies we will adopt in the coming years to combat trafficking and exploitation in all parts of the world. We share our successes and challenges, listening to new and different voices, and doing it together is key to strengthening ourselves and becoming more effective in our actions.”

Learn more about Talitha Kum and how to support its mission here.