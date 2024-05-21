Registration open for 3rd annual Hallow Summit

The three-day event run by Hallow -- the world's #1 prayer and meditation app -- will feature guest speakers and community building in August.

It’s hard to believe that time is moving so fast, but Hallow – the world’s #1 prayer and meditation app – is already preparing to hold its 3rd annual Hallow Summit. This three-day conference, hosted by the Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, will run from August 2-4, 2024.

On its website, Hallow explains that the goal of the Summit is to lead attendees “to encounter the Presence of God in the Eucharist, in the Word, and in prayer.”

The theme of this year’s summit is “Prayer and Surrender,” a topic that will be explored more fully by two guest speakers: actor Jonathan Roumie (of The Chosen) and American evangelist Jeff Cavins. The following day, Roumie will be on hand to lead attendees through the Holy Rosary.

Roumie will also be a part of an interactive panel, sitting beside Dr. Scott Hahn and Sr. Josephine Garrett, for a talk on “Prayer Through Suffering.” It’s not all about Jonathan Roumie, however, as there are a variety of guest speakers who will take the stage throughout the three-day conference. These include: international Catholic speaker Chika Anyanwu; Catholic priest Fr. Frankie Cicero; faith-driven “momprenuer,” Leah Darrow; and one of Hallow’s founders, Bryan Enriquez.

The Summit’s webpage also notes that there will be an opportunity to pray and worship alongside members of the unique Catholic music group The Vigil Project, although the schedule does not mention if they will be performing or just be present as part of the prayer group.

Along with the many worthy guest speakers who will appear at the 3rd annual Hallow Summit, organizers want to promote the value of meeting and befriending other members of the Hallow community. One attendee from a previous year noted that the community building was their favorite part:

“My favorite part was the intimacy of getting to know everyone and having meaningful conversations with everyone involved; from the creators of Hallow, to presenters, to the attendees.”

See the full schedule of events for the 3rd annual Hallow Summit, and learn all the answers to frequently asked questions at the Summit’s official webpage.