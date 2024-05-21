The art installation connecting New Yorkers with Dubliners

"The Portal" is a a blend of art and technology allowing people across continents to communicate in real time.

In less than a century methods of communication have changed at lightning speed. And a recent art installation that really seems out of this world is allowing people to from the United States and Ireland to feel like they’re almost in the same street.

The Portal consists of two high-tech sculptures: Dublin Portal and NYC Portal. Within the sculptures there is the technology to allow them to livestream visually 24/7. Therefore, people in front of the New York portal on the Flatiron South Public Plaza at Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street can stand in front of the sculpture and interact with passersby in front of the Dublin Portal located on O’Connell Street.

ABC News actually shared a reel of two sisters, who are both flight attendants staying in the different cities, connecting with each other virtually.

Other visitors to the portals were also able to hold up signs connecting with loved ones from afar. The installation actually had to be temporarily shut down due to a few sad people acting inappropriately, but it is now back up and running and is expected to remain up until at least the fall, to the delight of people in both cities.

The Portal is not just an impressive way of providing a virtual connection between continents, it’s also allowing passersby to catch a direct glimpse of city life across the pond.

The need to connect

And if you look at the reactions of those stopping to connect with loved ones or complete strangers, you’ll notice it’s a pretty joyous occasion, reminding us people really do thrive when they connect with others.

Interestingly communication and the ability to connect is something we often take for granted. It reminds me of a charming story of an Irish relative of mine who went to the United States to find his fortune over a 100 years ago.

According to my father — who loves to tell a good story — this uncle left his small town with very little in his possession. Once he’d made the long trip to America he saved money to ring home to his family. The conversation went as follows:

“Hello Jimmy, is that you?”

“Aye, it’s me, is that you?”

The phone went dead as my uncle had run out of money. He never phoned home again. It’s hard to imagine how hard that must have been for his mother, never to hear her son’s voice again, never to set eyes on him again.

Thankfully thanks to incredible advances in technology our own parents will never have to feel this pain!

If you’d like to learn more about the details of the installation, you can take a look at the website here.