6 Essential ways parents can help teens focus

With many adolescents finding their attention spans decreasing, here are some ways you can try to combat that.

You may have noticed that in the media over the last few years there’s been lots of talk of a decrease in people’s attention spans, notably due to all the electronic devices we have at hand.

And last year an interesting report from the renowned King’s College London gave a little more information on the subject, stating that 49% of the public felt their attention span was shorter than in previous years, while only 23% disagreed with this perception.

The study went on to share that many of those questioned believed that young people’s ability to focus has also been reduced in recent years. However, it also pointed out that due to a lack of long-term studies, we can’t establish whether attention spans have truly decreased.

What is certain is that today’s teens live with that constant temptation to pull out their smartphone while in class, or even mid-discussion at the dinner table. And listening for that all-important notification ping is certainly distracting. This is something many parents and teachers have noticed and complained about in parent-teacher meetings, and all over social media.

Therefore in order to help your teen stay focused, the six top tips below may prove useful — especially if you’ve managed to persuade them to put their phone in a drawer when they need to concentrate!

1

Establish a Consistent Routine



A regular schedule helps teens know what to expect and when. Encourage them to create a daily routine that balances study, leisure, and rest. This routine can include set times for homework, extracurricular activities, and family meals. Consistency helps reduce stress and improves concentration.

2

Create a Peaceful Study Environment



A dedicated, quiet space for studying can significantly enhance focus. Ensure this area is free from distractions such as loud noises and electronic devices. A tidy, well-lit space with all necessary supplies can make studying more efficient and less stressful.

3

Encourage Physical Activity



Regular physical activity is not only good for physical health but also improves mental focus and mood. Encourage your teen to engage in sports, take walks — especially as a family — or do simple exercises. Physical activity helps to release pent-up energy and enhances concentration.

4

Promote Mindfulness and Prayer



Mindfulness practices, such as deep breathing or short meditation sessions, can help teens manage stress and improve their focus. As part of this, consider incorporating prayer or moments of quiet reflection. These practices can provide a sense of calm and purpose, helping teens to center themselves.

5

Foster Healthy Sleep Habits



Adequate sleep is crucial for concentration and overall well-being. Encourage your teen to develop good sleep habits by going to bed and waking up at the same time each day. Limiting screen time before bed and creating a restful bedtime routine can also promote better sleep.

6

Encourage Balanced Nutrition



Healthy eating habits can have a significant impact on a teen’s ability to focus. Encourage them to eat balanced meals with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins. Limiting sugary snacks and caffeine can also help maintain steady energy levels throughout the day.

By incorporating these strategies, you can help your teen develop better focus and a more balanced life. Remember, each teen is unique, so it’s important to be patient and supportive as they find what works best for them.