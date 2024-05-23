Carlo Acutis to be canonized after 2nd miracle recognized

A young girl incurred a severe brain injury when she fell from her bike. Within weeks, she was back to normal.

A declaration this May 23, 2024, from the Vaticans’ Dicastery for Saints’ Causes has announced that another miracle has been attributed to the intercession of Carlo Acutis (1991-2006), meaning he will be canonized.

The miracle involved the healing of a girl from Costa Rica, living in Florence, Italy, who fell from her bicycle at age 11 and incurred a severe head injury. She was taken to the hospital, where her skull was opened to relieve pressure on the brain, but her situation was critical.

The accident occurred on July 2, 2022, and a coworker of the girl’s mother immediately began to pray to Blessed Carlo. Six days later, the mom went to Assisi to pray at Blessed Carlo’s tomb. That same day, the girl began to breathe on her own. Within 10 days, she was discharged from ICU; the next month, she was discharged from rehab after only a week, due to her recovery.

In addition to Blessed Carlo, others are set to be canonized, including Canadian nun Blessed Marie-Léonie Paradis, founder of the Little Sisters of the Holy Family, and Blessed Elena Guerra, known as the Apostle of the Holy Spirit. Blessed Giuseppe Allamano is also included.

A note from the Bishop of Assisi, Domenico Sorrentino:

The Church of Assisi is in celebration. Praise be to the Lord, who is doing great things to give a boost to our enthusiasm in Christian faithfulness and proclamation of the Gospel. Thanks also to the Holy Father who is going along with God’s work.

