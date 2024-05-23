Italy’s beautiful Adoration for Life (Photos)

The Church in Italy gathered in Eucharistic Adoration at the majestic Santuario di San Salvatore to ask forgiveness for "all the lives broken"

Forty-six years after the legalization of abortion in Italy, citizens “turn to the Lord to ask forgiveness for all the lives broken and the terrible sins committed against innocent human life.”

A Eucharistic Adoration for Life was held May 22, 2024, at the Santuario di San Salvatore.

This ancient sanctuary is said to have been built on the ruins of a pagan temple. Today it holds two beloved Marian images, both perfectly apt for prayer to end abortion: A statue of Our Lady of Loreto and a painting of Our Lady of Grace.

In fact, over the imposing front portal, a relief shows angels moving the Loreto Holy House.

Before the Eucharistic Lord in Italy, the Church gathers to ask the end of abortion all around the world.

In 2022, Pope Francis called for a Eucharistic Church kneeling before the Eucharist: