A swimming instructor wanted to honor Our Lady of the Seas in the most unusual way.

The month of May is dedicated to the Blessed Virgin, and in particular May 11 is a day to honor Our Lady of the Seas. With this in mind, Lebanese swimming instructor Joe Abdel Sater came up with the perfect way to celebrate the occasion during his daily contemplation of the sea, as reported by Catholic News Agency.

The resident of the small seaside town of Bouar contacted his parish priest, Fr. Ferez Tawk, and local major to ask permission to go ahead with his tricky plan to create a huge floating rosary.

On receiving the green light, the devout Catholic enlisted family and friends to help him. It was no easy feat:

For a month, I puzzled over what materials to use — wood or foam? How could I secure the rosary’s shape against the shifting currents?”

Thankfully “divine providence facilitated things,” he pointed out.

The rosary is an impressive 100 meters (approximately 330 feet) long and uses white plastic gallon jugs for the Hail Marys, and blue ones for the Our Fathers. It is completed with a large wooden cross.