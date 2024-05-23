Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 23 May |
Saint of the Day: St. John Baptist Rossi
New book for artists seeking the ‘Courage to Create’ (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 05/23/24

Are you a Catholic artist? Do you need some encouragement as you pursue your creative projects? Here’s a new book that can inspire and inform you.

Pursuing a career in the arts or other creative fields can often feel frustrating and confusing. It can be hard to judge how to move forward or even what goals to set. What does it even mean to have a “successful” artistic career, especially as a person of faith? What is the “call” of an artist? A new book, Courage to Create, deals precisely with these questions.

Edited by poet and performing artist Clare McCallan, the book features a variety of artists who share their experiences working in different artistic forms. Here’s what publisher Ave Maria Press has to say about Courage to Create:

You know God is urging you to use your creative gifts for his kingdom. But in a world that quantifies “success” by the fame and fortune that few artists achieve, how do you own your identity as an artist for Christ? In Courage to Create, host of Catholic TV’s “The Renaissance Room” Clare McCallan and her artist friends share their wisdom for overcoming common obstacles in the creative life to help you fulfill your artistic calling and truly serve the Lord.

Watch the video above to learn more!

