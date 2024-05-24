Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 24 May |
Saint of the Day: Sts. Donation and Rogation
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Evangelizing on wheels: Priest leads motorcycle pilgrimages

Motociclistas católicos

Courtesy of Stefan Shaaf

Aleteia - published on 05/24/24

It doesn’t take much to bring Mary and Jesus to people, just a willing heart... and, in this case, a helmet and a motorcycle.

“For me it was and is important to combine faith and motorcycling. When I get on my bike and ride through the landscape, I thank God, who created everything and gives us the opportunity to enjoy it,” shares Fr. Stefan Shaaf, founder and spiritual guide of the Schoenstatt motorcycle missionaries in Germany.

For him, motorcycling means “feeling freedom and constantly getting to know new perspectives.” At the same time, “it’s an image of the path of life that I walk with God.”

Motociclistas católicos
Courtesy of Stefan Shaaf

Fr. Stefan tells Aleteia that his motorcycle experiences lead him to think of the psalms. It helps him, he says, “so that I can pray again and again” using words inspired in those sacred texts: “You, God, carry me into the distance, you make my darkness shine.”

Motorcycle pilgrimages

Together with Walter Spannagel and the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary, Fr. Stefan organized the first motorcycle pilgrimage to Schoenstatt in 2005.

Motociclistas católicos
Courtesy of Stefan Shaaf

“This annual event where we carry the image of the Blessed Mother Mary seeks to emulate the mission of the Servant of God João Pozzobon: to bring Mary — and thus Jesus — to the world.” 

To this day, at almost 70 years of age, the German couple Walter and Hannelöre Spannagel continue to work hard together with Fr. Stefan Schaaf to invite other families to live their faith and to take the Blessed Mother throughout Europe, sharing their devotion and their passion for motorcycles. 

Moments of prayer and reflection on the road

“These meetings aren’t just for riding, but also for moments of prayer and spiritual reflection as a community. These days, organized by Fr. Stefan Schaaf under the motto, ‘Live the journey, follow the trail of life,’ allow us to disconnect, reflect, and share our faith,” says Andreas Nessner, a German missionary of the movement.

Motociclistas católicos
Courtesy of Stefan Shaaf

The Schoenstatt Missionary Motorcyclists’ Club travels throughout Europe on pilgrimage to various Marian shrines, and invites men and women motorcyclists to encounter God. Their motorcycle tours allow them to take the Blessed Mother on the roads of the European continent, evangelizing on wheels.

Motociclistas católicos
Courtesy of Stefan Shaaf
PEACE RIDE 2019
Read more:What happens to the gifts given to a pope?
MOTORCYCLE PILGRIMAGE TO LOURDES
Read more:Our Lady of Lourdes and motorcycles

Tags:
EuropeMaryPilgrimages
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Aleteia-Pilgrimage-300&#215;250-1.png
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.