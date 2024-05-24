While trafficking business is "constantly evolving and always finding new ways to develop," we "must not be discouraged," says Pope.

Talitha Kum — they are some of the only Aramaic words retained in the Bible. They mean: “Little girl, get up.”

These are the words that an organization of Catholic sisters chose 15 years ago as their name, in their battle against human trafficking.

As an umbrella network of sisters-led networks, Talitha Kum was established formally in 2009, and is thus marking 15 years of work.

On this occasion, the Pope welcomed them to the Vatican on May 23, 2024, telling them, “I am very grateful for what you do, both individually and all together, to combat human trafficking, one of the most terrible scourges of our time.”

The Holy Father often speaks about this scourge, what he calls modern-day slavery. In addressing the Sisters, he considered both its sources and how it will be overcome.

Human trafficking is a “systemic” evil, and therefore we can and must eliminate it through a systematic, multi-level approach. Trafficking is fuelled by wars and conflicts, thrives on the effects of climate change and socio-economic disparities, and takes advantage of the vulnerability of those forced to migrate, as well as the conditions of inequality in which they find themselves, especially women and girls.

With the power of the Spirit of Jesus Christ and the dedication of so many, we can succeed in eliminating it.

Standing by victims

The Pope particularly praised the network, saying we “need to continue along the path of what you in Talitha Kum have always done: to stand by the victims, listen to them, help them get back on their feet, and together take action against trafficking.”

We must be a community to be “effective against this odious criminal phenomenon,” he said. “This is no easy task, yet during these past 15 years you have shown us, on every level, that it can be done.”

The Holy Father said he thanks the Lord for the progress the network has made.

“I will read your document carefully and promote it,” he assured, in reference to the final document that was the result of the 2nd General Assembly, held on this 15th anniversary. “May Our Lady always accompany and protect you. I offer you and your communities my heartfelt blessing.”

Learn more about Talitha Kum and how to support its mission here.