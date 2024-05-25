5 Essential saints to help with five types of headaches

If your head is in pain, these men and women of the Church may provide a soothing balm.

If you suffer from headaches and migraines, you will appreciate how debilitating they can be. While medication can help, if you suffer from persistent headaches then you might be reluctant to have to reach out for medicated pain relief.

Therefore, you may want to look for some spiritual intervention to help ease your pain. The saints below, through their life stories and patronages, offer comfort and intercession for various types of headaches, each addressing a specific cause or aspect of the ailment.

1

St. Teresa of Ávila — Stress-induced headaches



This Spanish Carmelite nun and mystic was born in 1515. She is known for her reform of the Carmelite Order and her numerous writings on prayer and contemplation, including The Interior Castle. St. Teresa experienced immense stress and challenges throughout her life, both from her health issues and from the resistance to her reforms. Her perseverance in the face of stress and her deep spiritual practices make her an ideal patron for those suffering from stress-induced headaches.

2

St. Gemma Galgani — Migraine headaches



This young Italian mystic was born in 1878. She is known for her deep devotion to Christ and the stigmata she bore. Despite her young age and frail health, she remained steadfast in her faith. St. Gemma is often invoked by those who suffer from migraines due to her own experiences with severe headaches and illnesses. Her strength in enduring physical pain makes her a comforting figure for migraine sufferers.

3

St. Dymphna — Anxiety-related headaches



St. Dymphna was a 7th-century Irish princess who fled her home to escape her father’s inappropriate advances after her mother’s death. She is venerated as a martyr and is the patron saint of mental illness and anxiety. Given her association with mental health, St. Dymphna is a fitting patron for headaches caused by anxiety. Her story of courage and resilience in the face of severe emotional distress offers solace to those experiencing anxiety-related headaches.

4

St. Rita of Cascia — Sinus headaches



This Italian widow and Augustinian nun was born in 1381. She is known for her life of suffering and her ability to intercede in seemingly impossible cases, earning her the nickname “Saint of the Impossible.” St. Rita is often called upon for help with physical ailments and “impossible” cases, including sinus headaches. Her long-standing reputation for miraculous healings makes her a hopeful figure for those dealing with persistent sinus headaches.

5

St. Denis — Cluster headaches



St. Denis was a 3rd-century bishop of Paris and martyr, often depicted carrying his own head after being beheaded. He is one of the Fourteen Holy Helpers in Catholic tradition. St. Denis is specifically invoked against severe headaches and migraines, and by extension, cluster headaches. His dramatic martyrdom and the legend of his continuing to preach even after decapitation symbolize endurance through extreme pain, making him a powerful intercessor for those suffering from the intense pain of cluster headaches.