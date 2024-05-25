A construction worker's surprising piano performance left people in awe of his talents.

One of the advantages of social media is we get to see aspects of people’s lives that can be rather surprising. In fact, some of the videos and reels that get shared remind us of the many hidden — and not-so-hidden — talents that are out there.

Recently a video was shared on TikTok by “Mud Bug” of a construction worker taking a break and treating his co-workers to a beautiful musical interlude in their busy day.

Archie Gould, a painter working for a specialized painting company in Edmonton, was carrying out a job in front of Stanley A. Milner Library. Looking in the window, one of his colleagues noticed there was a public piano inside.

Gould explained to CTVNews that his colleagues were aware that he’d played the piano for years, but he’d never been able to showcase his talents.

Therefore on the first day on site, Gould sat down in his paint-stained work clothes to play for his colleagues. His field supervisor, Kerrie Yates, shared her reaction to Gould’s impromptu performance:

It was so heart melting. Because I love classical music to begin with and to get to see him play, and to see at the level that he actually can play, I just, it blew me away,”

As for Gould, he was just delighted to have the opportunity to show his workmates that he was indeed able to play the piano.

Never judge a book by its cover

The performance was shared on TikTok, where it notched up an impressive number of views. And Gould came up with a reason as to why he thinks the video has become so popular:

I think half the reason that the video blew up is because I looked like a construction worker. No one expects a construction worker to just whip out some classical music like it’s nothing. This is a classic don’t-judge-a-book-by-its-cover story.”

However, his performance is not just a lesson in looking beyond a person’s outward appearance. It also reminds us that we should nurture our talents and enjoy them as and when we can. While we might not all be able to become professional pianists, or singers, there’s so much joy to be had in having a passion and sharing it with others.

While Gould developed his piano skills as a young boy watching and practicing with his own father, he doesn’t have a piano now at home. He therefore points out the importance of public pianos: