Sudden biblical storm strikes set of ‘The Chosen’ Season 5

While the rain sent them running, it couldn't stifle the smiles of the many cast and crew members who were caught in this unexpected ice storm.

The cast and crew members of The Chosen were forced to sprint for cover when an unexpected storm sent icy rain down over the Utah-based set. The moment was captured during a behind-the-scenes shooting for Season 5 of the hit show on the life of Christ.

The Chosen has been routinely putting out sneak peeks of their filming over the last few seasons, in short videos that build anticipation for the new season and give fans a more personal look at their favorite actors. The most recent installment began jovially, with Zhaleh Vossough (who plays Veronica) running a little trivia game between Greek members of the cast in “Greeks vs Disciples.” Noah James (Andrew) beat the Greeks, but he was given one of his answers.

The interviewers turned to start asking the actors questions about how their characters have developed over the course of Season 5, when the video took on the air of a weather report, explaining that a storm was quickly moving in. They explained that the filming was shut down even before the rain began, due to a change in the lighting caused by the cloud cover.

Instead, the crew took a chance to ask some of the many extras still on set about their experience. While they stood there wet and shivering, the weather couldn’t stifle their smiles over being a part of The Chosen. One man expressed that the cold doesn’t matter once the director calls “action,” “because the Lord blessed us for being here.”

Just moments later everyone was sprinting as the storm suddenly raged, casting rain and even sleet on everyone. After an hour’s delay, the crew can be seen sweeping large puddles out of the way and using a Wet-Vac to suck up as much water from the set as they could. In just an hour, it seems they got multiple inches of rain. The rain came and went for much of the rest of the day, forcing showrunner Dallas Jenkins to adjust the schedule and shoot smaller scenes while they waited out the storm.

While the rain may have caused some chaos on the set of The Chosen, they made no mention of it causing any significant delays to the shooting. Furthermore, it is heartwarming to see how the spirits of everyone involved with the production could not be overcome by sudden and unexpected hardships.

Season 5 of The Chosen is expected to be released in early 2025. Visit the show’s official website to learn more.