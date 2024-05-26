Next World Children's Day will be held in September 2026, Pope Francis announced at the end of this first edition.

In a brief, improvised homily at Mass on this feast of the Holy Trinity, the Pope helped children to learn about the role of the Holy Spirit.

The Mass was the highlight of World Children’s Day, held May 25-26, 2024, the first time this event was held.

The Pope announced at the end of today’s festivities that the next World Children’s Day will be in September 2026.

After leading the midday Angelus on December 8, 2023, Pope Francis announced the first World Children’s Day.

Pope Francis also established, in 2021, a World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, the fourth edition of which will take place this July.