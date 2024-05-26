The best saintly names for a set of quintuplets

Just in case you know anyone about to welcome five little newborns, we've come up with a power pack of perfect saints' names.

Something we love to do at Aleteia is to come up with lists… and lists… of baby names. After all, thanks to the myriads of saints in the Catholic Church, there are a fair number to choose from. And recently we came up with saintly names that would be a perfect pairing for twins, and then the subject of quintuplets came up.

Naming one or two newborns is hard enough, but five would certainly give cause for a headache or two. We therefore decided we’d bang our heads together and come up with five saints who together offer a balanced and complementary set of virtues and patronages. We also think they sound quite good together for when you have to call out their names to get them to school on time — you’ll note our imaginary family consists of three boys and two girls!

This diverse and harmonious group provides a strong foundation of values for five newborn siblings that would make family life truly joyful. As it was a tough exercise to find the most ideal saintly combo of five, we’d love to hear if you have a group of five saints whom you think would create a beautiful blend for a set of quintuplets in the comments section.

1

St. Nicholas of Myra



This 4th-century bishop was known for his generosity and love for children. He is celebrated for his acts of kindness, including secret gift-giving, which inspired the modern figure of Santa Claus.

St. Nicholas, or Nick, symbolizes generosity, protection, and care for children. His legacy of kindness and his role as a protector make him an ideal patron for one of the quintuplets, encouraging a spirit of giving and compassion.

2

Saint Gianna Beretta Molla



St. Gianna was a 20th-century Italian pediatrician and mother who is remembered for her selfless decision to save her unborn child’s life at the cost of her own. She was canonized for her devotion to family and her professional dedication.

St. Gianna represents maternal love, sacrifice, and dedication. Her inclusion emphasizes the values of care and selflessness, which are essential in family life and upbringing. Your own little Gianna might encourage her siblings to be thoughtful towards one another, and encourage a firm family bond.

3

St. Thérèse of Lisieux



Also known as the “Little Flower,” this French Carmelite nun lived in the late 19th century. She is renowned for her “little way” of spiritual childhood, which focuses on doing small things with great love.

St. Thérèse embodies simplicity, humility, and profound love. Her approach to life and faith, emphasizing the importance of small, loving actions, is a beautiful model for siblings learning to care for each other.

4

St. Francis of Assisi



St Francis, born in the 12th century, was an Italian friar and founder of the Franciscan Order. He is known for his love of nature, animals, and his commitment to poverty and simplicity.

This makes him an obvious choice for this group of siblings as he brings the virtues of peace, love for nature, and humility. His gentle spirit and reverence for all of God’s creation encourage harmony and a deep respect for life, making him a fitting patron for one of the quintuplets.

Of course, if you were to have two boys and three girls, then Francesca would be a lovely choice as well!

5

St. John Bosco



St. John Bosco was a 19th-century Italian priest and educator who dedicated his life to the welfare and education of disadvantaged youth. He founded the Salesians, an order dedicated to helping young people.

He represents education, guidance, and support for the young. His focus on nurturing and educating children makes him an ideal patron, underscoring the importance of learning, guidance, and support in the growth of the quintuplets.

Now that we’ve introduced the saints, we can leave you come up with some cute nicknames. Our personal favorites have to be Nick, Gia, Tess, Frank — and John remains John.