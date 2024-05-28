Pope mourns victims of Papua New Guinea landslide

The Holy Father will visit the island nation later this year, as part of his longest trip as Pope.

A sudden, “explosive” landslide in Papua New Guinea took the lives of thousands in the early hours of Friday. Pope Francis assured his “spiritual closeness” to all those affected. Later this year, he is scheduled to visit the island nation, as part of his longest trip as pontiff.

“Praying especially for the dead, those who mourn their loss, and for the rescue of the many persons still missing, His Holiness offers encouragement to the civil authorities and emergency personnel as they continue their relief efforts, and willingly invokes upon all the divine blessings of consolation and strength,” the papal message said, signed by the Pope’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Holy Father addressed the messages to Archbishop Mauro Lalli, his apostolic nuncio in the country.

The tragedy occurred in Enga, in the north of the island nation. An entire village is said to have been buried, after the country has experienced heavy rainfall in recent days.

On Monday, Britain’s King Charles III, who is also head of state of Papua New Guinea, sent his and the Queen’s condolences.