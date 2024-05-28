Want to know more about Chesterton? Check these out

If you’d like to learn more about the life and work of this famous and beloved Catholic writer, here are a few resources to get you started.

It seems that the name “Chesterton” is everywhere these days, what with the fast-growing network of Chesterton high schools, including one that recently opened in Iraq; local Chesterton reading groups around the world; and Word on Fire’s new release of G.K. Chesterton’s masterpiece, The Everlasting Man.

And with good reason. The one and only Gilbert Keith Chesterton was a prolific and wildly versatile English writer, working as an essayist, poet, novelist, journalist, and author of a popular detective series featuring the priest-sleuth, Father Brown. He wrote over a hundred books that have sold millions of copies.

When Chesterton converted to Catholicism in 1922, he shocked the intellectual world of his time and became known as perhaps the most famous Catholic convert of that century. Chesterton’s works have always been popular and influential among his fellow writers, but lately there has been a resurgence of interest among the general public as well.

If you feel as though you keep hearing the name “Chesterton,” and you’d like to learn more about the life and work of this famous and beloved Catholic writer, here are some of the many resources out there to get you started.

1

Pints with Chesterton



Read Chesterton’s works along with co-hosts Grace Krause and Marie Bates in this delightful podcast.

Bates is the assistant producer for Catholic Answers and Krause is a Campus Minister and Director of RCIA and Confirmation at Christ the King Parish and the Student Center at Louisiana State University. Besides their Catholic faith, what unites the two friends is their love of Chesterton.

Bates and Krause are working their way through his vast library of writings and discussing them on their podcast as they go. As enjoyable of a writer as Chesterton was, he’s not always easy to read, so Pints with Chesterton is a great resource to “read along” and hear helpful insights and commentary as you read.

2

Chesterton University



Dale Ahlquist, President of the Society of Gilbert Keith Chesterton, put together this helpful series of lectures on Chesterton’s writings as an introduction for beginners.

Called “Chesterton University,” the series of 134 lectures (and counting!) discusses his writings in chronological order. The lectures originally appeared in Gilbert magazine, the publication of The Society of Gilbert Keith Chesterton.

3

The Chesterton TV Show



If you haven’t watched it yet, G.K. Chesterton: The Apostle of Common Sense might be the place to start, especially if you’re more likely to watch a TV show than pick up a book or fire up a podcast.

Dale Ahlquist hosts this study of the wit and wisdom of G.K. Chesterton. All seven seasons of the show are available to rent or buy on the EWTN website.

4

Aleteia!



We have long been huge fans of G.K.C. here at Aleteia — obviously, since we’re making such a big deal out of his birthday! There are tons of articles on our website that can familiarize you with the man and his works. Just check out the #GK-Chesteron tag on our site!