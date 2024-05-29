Must watch: Woman with Alzheimer’s reaction to knowing Jesus

The sweet moment a senior with Alzheimer's is asked a question about Jesus reminds us of the power of faith.

Having loved ones with a neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s can be agonizing for family members. Just watching people you love fade away and no longer being able to recognize you is both heartbreaking and frightening for all involved.

However, one loving son recently shared a video of his mom with Alzheimer’s that showed just how important it is never to give up on these vulnerable loved ones, as well as the extreme power of faith.

The son, Dave, captioned the video with: