Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 29 May |
Saint of the Day: Pope St. Paul VI
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Must watch: Woman with Alzheimer’s reaction to knowing Jesus

Alzheimer parents forgets family but remembers Jesus

Krewsade71 | Instagram | Net Vecor | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 05/29/24

The sweet moment a senior with Alzheimer's is asked a question about Jesus reminds us of the power of faith.

Having loved ones with a neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s can be agonizing for family members. Just watching people you love fade away and no longer being able to recognize you is both heartbreaking and frightening for all involved.

However, one loving son recently shared a video of his mom with Alzheimer’s that showed just how important it is never to give up on these vulnerable loved ones, as well as the extreme power of faith.

The son, Dave, captioned the video with:

She doesn’t know who her husband is, or me, her son, but she knows who Jesus is!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dave (@krewsade71)

Watching the video, it’s wonderful to see the dedication the elderly woman’s husband and son have for her, especially when she explains that although she doesn’t recognize her son, she knows he visits her often. And both men seem to be more than happy that although she doesn’t know who they are, she does know Jesus.

However, something else that really shines through is the woman’s comfort from knowing Jesus Christ. As she reiterates, while holding her heart: “He’s my Savior, He’s my Savior.”

It’s incredible to think how someone with no memory of her own flesh and blood is able to remember how meaningful her relationship to Jesus is. This will hopefully be of great comfort to her family as she continues to live with such a debilitating disease.

Elderly couple - Happily YouTube channel
Read more:See how husband shows wife with Alzheimer’s they’re married
Meet-Betty-TikTok-Joshpet
Read more:Son’s heart-wrenching videos shine spotlight on dementia

Tags:
FaithHealth and WellnessSocial Media
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Aleteia-Pilgrimage-300&#215;250-1.png
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.