A Corpus Christi procession is a unique opportunity that we all have to profess our faith in the real presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.

An important part of the feast of Corpus Christi in many places is a Eucharistic procession that typically winds its way around the neighborhood that surrounds a particular parish church.

All are invited to take part in the Eucharistic procession, which usually takes place after the final Mass on Corpus Christi.

Participation in the procession is not an obligation, but it does offer a unique opportunity to profess our faith in the real presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.

Author Heinrich Stieglitz gives three spiritual reasons to participate in the procession in his book The Church Year: Talks to Children:

1

Publicly profess our of faith in the Eucharist



Why do we celebrate Corpus Christi? First, because we desire to make open profession of our faith in the Blessed Sacrament. Our Lord is really and truly present in this wonderful Mystery. This is our belief and in this belief we shall live and die. Our faith rests on the word of the Son of God and His word is truth. Were we as poor as beggars we should still be immensely wealthy in the possession of this belief. Just as the flowers turn their faces to the sun, so our hearts turn to this source of light and grace. We should not be ashamed to show our belief openly and joyfully.

2

Publicly honor and adore Jesus



Why do we celebrate Corpus Christi? Secondly we wish publicly to honor and adore Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. The Sacrament of our Lord’s Love receives much dishonor…For all these insults and sins we desire to honor and adore Jesus openly and publicly.

In a similar way to how engaged couples publicly profess their love on the day of their wedding, so too are we encouraged to publicly profess our love of Christ on Corpus Christi.

3

Publicly thank Jesus



Why do we celebrate Corpus Christi? Thirdly because we wish to thank our Lord openly. He is the Supreme Being and yet He always desires to be with the children of men. We may come to Him and tell Him everything. He will listen to us and gladly help us. He is the All Holy One and yet it is His desire to come into our hearts. What great love and grace this is! Should we not return a childlike and sincere gratitude for all this?

If your own parish community celebrates Corpus Christi with a procession, consider joining in to publicly proclaim your love of God.