Brother Isaiah’s music keeps getting better and better

The fourth single recently released by the Franciscan Friar of the Renewal may be one of the best Brother Isaiah has ever written.

The highly rhythmic music of Brother Isaiah is back with a fresh set of releases in 2024. The Francisican Friar of the Renewal is building anticipation for a new album (for which he collaborated with J.J. Wright) with its fourth single “Mysteries & Medicines.”

While he was ordained as Father Isaiah in 2022, he continues to produce music under his “Brother Isaiah” moniker, because if it’s not broken, then don’t fix it. Despite the change in title, very little has changed in Brother Isaiah’s incredibly thoughtful and slick musical style. Still primarily an acoustic artist, he fills his songs with tender, laid-back tones and intricately constructed lyrics.

The song is still driven by Brother Isaiah’s acoustic guitar and humble voice, but he’s brought in a little bit of electric, with guitar and a keyboard. These elements, along with some soft background vocals, create a peaceful atmosphere that relaxes the listener.

Brother Isaiah continues to grow and impress as a songwriter in both music and lyrics. Lyrically, however, this is one of his most interesting to date. The verses talk about the healing qualities of faith, with lyrics that cite the desire of the Almighty to come into all of our lives. Even when we’re “left dead by the roadside” the Lord “come[s] running right down into [our] lives,” to relieve us of the pain. How God does this, Brother Isaiah explains in the chorus:

You visit me in these mysteries

Bearing medicine over my misery

Healing remedy for my iniquity

You cleanse me of my sin

Brother Isaiah has yet to release the full album, but there are four singles currently available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and various other streaming services. Follow Brother Isaiah and the Francisican Friars of the Renewal to keep up with all of their musical releases.