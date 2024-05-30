Diocese of Buffalo plans merger of one-third of its parishes

Parishes will first join together as Families of Parishes, which will evaluate their holdings and merger recommendations from the diocese.

Right after the Archdiocese of Baltimore announced a restructuring plan that will see 61 of its parishes merge to 30 worship and ministry sites, the Diocese of Buffalo is preparing to follow suit. Bishop Michael W. Fisher, who runs the eight-county diocese, has announced the intention to reduce the number of its parishes by about 34%.

The May 28 announcement was made through the Diocese of Buffalo website, in which they explain that there were many factors that led to the decision to merge parishes. Bishop Fisher cited the priest shortage, declining Mass attendance, aging congregations, and continuing “financial pressures” due to the diocese’s recent bankruptcy filing:

“This plan resulted from the lessons learned as we brought parishes together in the parish family model and determined rather quickly that scaling back the number of parishes would best allow us to use our limited resources to help reenergize a spiritual renewal in the diocese,” Bishop Fisher wrote in the announcement.

The announcement went on to note that there have been no decisions made as to which individual parishes will close as of yet. It did, however, explain the process by which the diocese will identify the parishes that will close. The 160 Catholic parishes of Buffalo will be divided into 36 Families of Parishes.

Once grouped up, the parish leaders will work together closely to internally review the diocese’s recommendations for their group. They will be given an opportunity to present options for alternative parish accommodations if they do not agree with the initial plan.

Road to renewal

The proposed mergers will be overseen by the Diocese of Buffalo’s Road to Renewal division, which seeks to consolidate the diocese in order to better allocate its limited resources and revitalize parish life. Road to Renewal will provide the Families of Parishes with data and detailed materials that will help these Families lead internal consultations and determine the best ways to merge.

While the bishop was not in error about low Mass attendance, the dwindling resources – both money and people – of the diocese are most likely the prime factor of the decision to reduce its size. According to Orleans Hub, 59% of Buffalo’s parishes run at a deficit, 59% have reported a decline in the annual number of baptisms, and a 24% decrease in Catholic marriages between 2020 and 2023. Furthermore, the average age of priests in the diocese is 76, with about 2-in-3 priests aged 65 or older.

“These difficult changes associated with our renewal allow limited resources to be directed to the greatest needs in our community,” Bishop Fisher added. “The work of the Holy Spirit within our diocese and the support of the Western New York community has been an incredible blessing.”

In an FAQ section below the announcement, the diocese notes that its schools will be evaluated in much the same fashion as its parishes, by the Catholic Schools Strategic Planning group, which will work closely with the Road to Renewal.

Read more answers to frequently asked questions at the Diocese of Buffalo’s website.