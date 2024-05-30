From master to friend: Jesus’ radical reframing

While translations surely convey meaning, exploring the original Greek used in the Gospels can offer a deeper understanding of our faith.

The richness of the Catholic tradition includes that of the language used in the Gospels – Greek. While translations surely convey meaning, exploring the original words can offer a deeper understanding of our faith. Here, we delve into three such words, revealing how they illuminate Jesus’ teachings and our life as Christians.

From duty to friendship: Kyrios and phílos

In the ancient world, social hierarchies were rigid. The term Kyrios, often translated as “Lord,” signified absolute authority and dominion in the ancient world. Interestingly, Jesus used the word Kyrios to describe his relationship with God the Father, acknowledging his complete dependence and obedience. However, Jesus offered a revolutionary perspective on human relationships. While the term doulos signified “servant” (or even “slave”) and implied a duty-bound relationship, Jesus referred to his disciples as phíloi, the plural of phílos, which translates to “friend” – “No longer do I call you servants, for the servant does not know what his master is doing; but I have called you friends, for all that I have heard from my Father I have made known to you” (Jn 15:15).

This shift was profound. Jesus was not merely a teacher demanding obedience; he offered a bond built on trust, love, and mutual respect. This shift takes our relationship with God to a different level. While acknowledging Jesus’ ultimate authority (Kyrios), taking his invitation to a deeper connection built on love and trust (phílos) is fundamental.

Koinonia: A community forged in shared language

The term koinonia might be translated as “community,” but it is more of a fellowship, a wholly shared life. Indeed, the word originates from the Greek koinos, meaning “common” or “shared.” The early Church, dispersed across the Roman Empire, used Koiné Greek, the common Mediterranean commercial Greek dialect, as a language of unity. This shared language facilitated communication and fostered a sense of belonging among believers from diverse backgrounds. However, koinonia transcended language. It encompassed shared meals, prayers, struggles, and joys, creating a powerful sense of community.

We can nurture true koinonia within our faith communities by celebrating diversity, sharing openly, and offering each other the support we all need. The early Church, unified not by language but by a shared faith in Christ, serves as a powerful example.

Diakonos: Serving with humility and joy

The term diakonos translates to “servant,” but with a nuanced meaning. Unlike doulos, which implied servitude, diakonos refers to someone who serves with a willing heart and a focus on the needs of others. Jesus himself modeled this service throughout his ministry. The early Church appointed deacons (diakonoi) to address practical matters, thereby ensuring the community’s well-being.

Without being ordained deacons, we can all embrace the spirit of diakonia. We can all identify opportunities to serve others, both within our faith community and beyond. Remember that serving is not a burden but a way to express love and exemplify Christ’s message.

By grasping the nuances of these Greek words, we gain a deeper understanding of Jesus’ teachings and the foundations of the early Church. These words serve as a source of inspiration for those seeking to cultivate a stronger relationship with God (phílos), foster a supportive community (koinonia), and serve others with joy (diakonia).