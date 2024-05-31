Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 31 May |
Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Art & Culture
Caravaggio’s largest work is housed in a treasure among treasures

Jean Pierre Fava - Malta Tourism Authority - published on 05/31/24

A rather austere external appearance gives way to marvels in this must-see site in Malta.

The archipelago of Malta is full of churches and shrines, but St. John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta is surely among the most prominent.

One could be fooled by its external, rather austere appearance.

But, in fact, St. John the Baptist’s Co-Cathedral is a true spiritual and architectural treasure!

It was built by the Order of St. John between 1572 and 1577, commissioned by Grand Master Jean de la Cassière as the Conventual Church of St. John.

The paintings of the nave vaults are sure to marvel travelers and pilgrims. They are the work of the Italian artist Mattia Preti, and illustrate episodes from the life of St. John the Baptist.

As well, the oratory of the Co-Cathedral houses the monumental painting by Caravaggio, The Beheading of St. John the Baptist. This painting is the largest created by the artist, and the only one he actually signed.

St. John’s Co-Cathedral is one of the must-see sites to understand and appreciate the unique history of this archipelago in the middle of the Mediterranean.

Saint John'S CO-CATHEDRAL
