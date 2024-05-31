Married couple brings Catholic “pop” to online radio station

TruthPop is a 24/7 online music radio station for top Contemporary Christian and Catholic hits, interspersed with Catholic commentary.

Christian music is surprisingly hugely popular—some 68% of Americans listened to Christian music in the past month—and one Catholic couple wondered how this popularity could become a way to evangelize.

Enter TruthPop, a 24/7 online music radio station that features top Contemporary Christian and Catholic hits, interspersed with wisdom from Catholic priests and speakers.

Jake Moore, an on-air music personality, co-hosts the TruthPop podcast with his wife, Cathy. The couple is passionate about media, classic movies, Christian music, and bringing young people to Christ.

“Our mission is to use music, ministry, and media to lead souls to Jesus in the Catholic Church,” Moore said in an interview with Aleteia.

“Boldly living out your Catholic faith in today’s world can be scary, so we’re here for you in your walk with Christ! You are never alone,” he said.

The mission of TruthPop Productions is to meet its listeners wherever they are in their walks with Christ and bring them inspiration and insight, from a Catholic perspective.

“We also want to promote Catholic artists who don’t normally get a platform on other Christian radio stations,” he said. “In between songs, you’ll hear Catholic commentary, such as the radio versions of Bible in a Year and Catechism in a Year with Fr. Mike Schmitz starting this summer.”

A Catholic take on contemporary Christian music

There aren’t many Catholic-owned Christian music stations in the United States, a niche that the Moores hope TruthPop will fill.

“TruthPop aspires to be the place where Catholics and other Christian denominations can come together to enjoy music that lifts up the soul,” Moore said.

Moore grew up with a deep love for Christian music. He grew up going to Christian concerts and worked for several Christian music radio stations, so he came to realize that many Catholics love Christian music.

“I believe that Catholics need to have a place they can turn to that will encourage them in their Catholic faith, while also getting music that is positive and good for the soul,” he said.

Core artists on the music format include TobyMac, Matthew West, Needtobreathe, Matt Maher, For King and Country, and Sarah Kroger. The playlist features a wide variety of Christian music styles as well as up-and-coming artists.

Spreading joy

The one thing the Moores hope listeners take from their podcast? Joy. They hope to fill listeners’ faith with encouragement and a true love for Jesus in the Catholic Church.

“When you’re having a stressful day or need encouragement, TruthPop is here to be a positive refuge, to remind you of the joy of the faith,” he said.

There’s also the TruthPop Podcast, which gives listeners a “Catholic take on faith and culture.” The Moores discuss topics ranging from Scripture to relationships and marriage to Catholic beliefs.

“Our goal is to help our target audience boldly take their faith to the next level and live it out in today’s modern society.”

You can follow along on Facebook or Instagram to get the latest updates. Subscribe to the TruthPop Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts, or you can listen on their website or on the free Live 365 app (just search for “Truth Pop”).