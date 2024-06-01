These three words – metanoia, kerygma, and anamnesis – represent interwoven threads within the tapestry of the Christian faith.

The Gospels were originally composed in Greek. When reading these ancient, foundational texts, we find not only narratives but also insightful concepts, expressed in a rich and nuanced language – a language that had already shaped a solid philosophical, mythical, theological, political, and even economic tradition around the Mediterranean. In this article, we will explore three Greek words that reveal deeper dimensions of the Catholic experience: metanoia, kerygma, and anamnesis.

Metanoia: A transformation of the heart

The term metanoia is often translated as “repentance,” but that is somehow inexact. The term carries a more complex meaning. It is not just a matter of repentance, but rather a complete transformation of our way of thinking and being. Metanoia is not just about regretting a bad decision: It is a shift in our core values and priorities.

Consider a compass that has been completely reoriented. This is what metanoia is like. We turn away from selfishness and sin, and towards God and living a Christ-centered life.

The parable of the Prodigal Son (Luke 15:11-32) provides the perfect example of what metanoia entails. The son’s initial expression of regret (“I have sinned…”) represents merely the first step in his transformation. His true metanoia is evidenced by his decision to return home, embrace his father’s love, and live in a manner that is consistent with his newfound understanding.

Kerygma: Sharing the Good News

Kerygma refers to the core message of the Gospel, which is commonly referred to as the “good news.” The proclamation that God, in an act of immense love, sent his Son, Jesus Christ, to redeem humanity is the essence of kerygma. This encompasses Jesus’ teachings, his death and resurrection, and the promise of new life.

Catholics are called to be active participants in kerygma. They share the good news through their words and actions, inviting others to experience God’s love. However, this is not just about inviting a friend to Mass: It is about living a life that reflects Christ’s compassion.

Anamnesis: Reliving the sacrifice

Strictly speaking, anamnesis means “recollection” or “bringing back to mind.” But in a theological context, it refers to the way we remember and participate in the saving events of Jesus’ life – particularly the Last Supper. The Holy Spirit bestows upon us the capacity to understand that Jesus is truly present in the Eucharist, and via anamnesis we recognize, perceive, and participate in the enduring effects of Christ’s sacrifice.

These three words – metanoia, kerygma, and anamnesis – represent interwoven threads within the tapestry of our faith. Metanoia represents the pivotal moment, kerygma the message we disseminate, and anamnesis the manner in which we experience God’s grace continuously – particularly through the Sacraments. By grasping these concepts, we can all enrich our personal spiritual journeys, and disseminate our faith to the wider world.