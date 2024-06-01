6 Ideal saints to accompany you into your golden years

As you age, let these saints guide you to make these years your most fulfilling yet.

Growing old brings with it wisdom, peace, and maybe a few added trips to the doctor. And while it is a time in one’s life to sit back and enjoy the family and life you have created, it is also a time that can be full of anxiety as you may not feel quite as independent or in peak physical condition.

Thankfully, there are a myriad of saints to call on to help you make the most of these golden years. Here are just six out of many who have a mix of experience and virtues that can enrich and guide you through the later stages of life, bringing comfort, inspiration, and a deeper sense of connection to your faith and to those around you.

1

St. Anne



St. Anne is traditionally known as the mother of the Virgin Mary and the grandmother of Jesus. Though nothing is detailed about her life in the Bible, she is part of tradition and is honored for her role in the Holy Family and for her faith and dedication.

Why she makes the perfect guide: St. Anne is a symbol of the loving and nurturing role grandparents play in families. Her life reminds us of the importance of family, faith, and passing on wisdom to younger generations. She is a comforting presence for those growing older, highlighting the dignity and grace in the roles that often come with age.

2

St. Anthony of Padua



The Portuguese Catholic priest and friar of the Franciscan Order was renowned for his powerful preaching and expert knowledge of scripture. He is well-known for being the patron saint of lost items, the poor, and travelers.

Why he makes the perfect guide: St. Anthony’s life underscores the value of wisdom and knowledge, both of which often come with age. His devotion to helping others and finding lost things can serve as a metaphor for rediscovering purpose and joy in later years.

3

St. Elizabeth of Hungary



St. Elizabeth was a princess known for her deep compassion for the poor and sick. She used her position to establish hospitals and care for the needy, living a life of humility and service despite her royal status.

Why she makes the perfect guide: St. Elizabeth’s dedication to service and charity reminds us of the fulfillment that comes from helping others. Her life illustrates that regardless of age or status, everyone can make a meaningful impact.

4

St. Monica



St. Monica was the mother of St. Augustine of Hippo. She is remembered for her devout Christian faith, tremendous patience, and perseverance in prayer, especially for her wayward son’s conversion. All her devotion paid off as St. Augustine not only turned to God, he became such an impressive philosopher and theologian that he was named a Church Father, having a huge influence on Western Christianity.

Why she makes the perfect guide: St. Monica’s story is one of enduring hope and the power of prayer. Her patience and faith through years of struggle and worry over her son’s wayward path can be particularly comforting and inspiring for those facing challenges with family or personal trials as they age.

5

St. Francis de Sales



St. Francis de Sales was a bishop and Doctor of the Church, known for his writings on spiritual direction and his emphasis on the love of God. His gentle approach and practical wisdom have made his works enduringly popular.

Why he makes the perfect guide: The French saint provides a wealth of practical advice for living a devout life. His focus on finding God’s love in everyday actions and maintaining a peaceful and patient spirit is especially relevant as one navigates the changes and challenges of aging.

6

St. Rita of Cascia



This Italian saint was a widow and Augustinian nun, often called the “Saint of the Impossible” due to the many difficult circumstances she overcame in life, including an abusive marriage and the death of her children.

Why she makes the perfect guide: St. Rita’s life is a testament to perseverance, forgiveness, and the power of prayer. Her ability to find peace and purpose despite numerous hardships can inspire strength and resilience in facing the trials that may come with aging.