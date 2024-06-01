The Monastery of Santa Maria de Bellpuig de les Avellanes

A visit to Santa Maria de Bellpuig de les Avellanes is more than just a historical tour. It’s a chance to connect with the enduring spirit of monastic life.

A mere two hours’ drive from Barcelona, Spain, one finds the Santa Maria de Bellpuig de les Avellanes monastery, located in the rolling hills of Lleida. This remarkable medieval abbey, visited by Catholic pilgrims and travelers alike, was founded in the 12th century, when two separate monastic communities merged.

The first monastery was set up by hermit Joan d’Organyà with the support of the Counts of Urgel, which laid the groundwork for a vibrant religious center. Guillem d’Anglesola was behind the second community, which came from the Casadieu monastery. This unique confluence led to the creation of a thriving Premonstratensian community, which had a big impact on the region, inspiring the creation of other monasteries.

Bellpuig de les Avellanes went strong for centuries, thanks to the Counts of Urgel and King Alfonso II of Aragon. Its huge land holdings were a clear indication of its importance. The monks weren’t just devoted to prayer; they were also dedicated scholars. In the mid-18th century, the monastery was swept up in a wave of historical inquiry, which led to some significant contributions to our current understanding of Catalan churches and monasteries.

But then, as is often the case, things changed. In 1835, the monastery was secularized, marking the end of its monastic life. But there’s more to the story. Over the next few decades, the monastery was used for all kinds of things, including a short stint as a factory. Fortunately, in 1910, the Marist Brothers arrived and got to work on a meticulous restoration project. Today, the monastery offers a lot for visitors to see and do.

The centerpiece of Bellpuig de les Avellanes is its 14th-century church. Originally planned as a grand basilica, changes in plans resulted in a magnificent Gothic structure with a Latin cross layout. As you step inside, you’re greeted by the soaring central apse and the smaller apses flanking the nave. The intricate details, from the coats of arms adorning the entrance to the sculpted capitals, surely take you back in time.

Right next to the church is the Romanesque cloister, a 12th-century masterpiece. The rectangular shape and gracefully arched galleries provide a perfect setting for prayer and contemplation. Each capital is decorated with intricate carvings, in typical Iberian Romanesque fashion.

But Bellpuig de les Avellanes has a lot more to offer than just its historical significance. It’s also a great place to find spiritual rejuvenation. The Marist Brothers community welcomes guests who are looking for a retreat. The place has comfortable accommodations, a restaurant serving fantastic meals (all made from local produce), and dedicated spaces for prayer and contemplation, which all help to create an environment conducive to spiritual growth.

A visit to Santa Maria de Bellpuig de les Avellanes is more than just a historical tour. It’s a true pilgrimage, a chance to connect with the enduring spirit of monastic life, and a place to find peace.