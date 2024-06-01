“What a Wonderful World” through the eyes of God

Kings Return's epic rendition of Louis Armstrong's classic song adds beauty of sound to a tune that marvels at the glory of God's creation.

In the first six days of existence, God made light in the darkness; created the sky, seas, and land; decorated the cosmos with the sun, moon, and stars; and populated the land, airs, and waters with living beings, not least of all humans made in God’s image. Then, on the seventh day he rested and looked down upon “What a Wonderful World” he had created.

It was this thought that struck us while listening to Kings Return’s rendition of “What a Wonderful World,” a tune most recognizable in the guttural voice of Louis Armstrong. At first, we considered if the song were a prayer, as it does make reference to the “bright blessed day” and “dark sacred night.” As it progressed, however, it began to feel as though the song was attempting to admire the beauty of creation through God’s eyes.

From the start of the piece, the lyrics note the witnessing of trees and roses blooming, noting that they live “for me and you.” Of course, all things live for God, but God created plants to produce life-giving oxygen to sustain the world’s life – and the beautiful flowers for our enjoyment – meaning they are for us as well. And God thinks to himself “what a wonderful world,” for there was nothing more to add to the perfection of his creation by the seventh day.

When looked at through such a lens, the song becomes all the more jarring when juxtaposed to the rough and gravelly voice of Louis Armstrong. Here, a tune that is glorifying each minutiae of God’s creation is sung by one of the most unattractive voices ever recorded, but it suits the song so well. After all, Louis Armstrong’s voice is a product of the divine, the same as each of us, and it should be admired alongside the trees and roses and babies.

Speaking of babies, that leads us to the one line that does not fit with this “through God’s eyes” lens, as the lyrics remark “they’ll learn much more than I’ll ever know.” As God is omnipotent, no mere mortal will ever know more than the almighty. Perhaps this dashes the theory, but it is a fun thought experiment nonetheless.

Kings Return’s rendition, however, has no juxtaposition, for there is nothing ugly or unattractive in any of their magnificent voices. This powerhouse a cappella group gives it an epic treatment with expansive and imaginative chords that keep the listener’s attention by going in creative directions that the ear rarely expects, but usually appreciates.

Kings Return is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, or just about any other streaming service. Follow them on YouTube to hear more from this incredible vocal ensemble.