How do you know if it’s time to get a pet?

It’s not a part of Catholic teaching that gets a lot of airtime, but Catholics are called to be kind to animals along with caring for all of God’s creation.

The Catechism reminds us of this obligation:

The dominion granted by the Creator over the mineral, vegetable, and animal resources of the universe cannot be separated from respect for moral obligations, including those toward generations to come. Animals are entrusted to man’s stewardship; he must show them kindness. (2456-7)

We also have to guide us the wise words of Pope Francis, speaking of his namesake, St. Francis of Assisi, who of course is the patron saint of animals:

St. Francis’ response to the world around him was so much more than intellectual appreciation or economic calculus, for to him each and every creature was a sister united to him by bonds of affection. That is why he felt called to care for all that exists. His disciple Saint Bonaventure tells us that, “from a reflection on the primary source of all things, filled with even more abundant piety, he would call creatures, no matter how small, by the name of ‘brother’ or ‘sister.’”

Openness to wonder

We might think it sounds overly precious to refer to the living creatures around us as “Brother Dog,” “Sister Butterfly,” and so on (and living in the zone of the 221-year double brood that has overrun my yard, you won’t catch me saying “Brother Cicada”), but Pope Francis encourages us to take this approach as a model for our interactions with the natural world:

Such a conviction cannot be written off as naive romanticism, for it affects the choices which determine our behavior. If we approach nature and the environment without this openness to awe and wonder, if we no longer speak the language of fraternity and beauty in our relationship with the world, our attitude will be that of masters, consumers, ruthless exploiters, unable to set limits on their immediate needs.

Knowing that we are called to practice kindness toward animals and approach God’s creatures with fraternity and wonder, many of us will decide to open our homes to pets.

From cats and dogs to birds and hamsters to frogs and turtles and even to larger pets like horses and goats, the animals in our lives can be a powerful reminder of God’s goodness.

Is it time for a pet?

If you’re feeling that urge to get a pet and you’re trying to decide if it makes sense for you right now, here are a few questions to ask yourself first!

Do I have the bandwidth to take on caring for this pet?

You are making a commitment to a pet for their life, so consider if you are ready to take on that care.

Can I afford to care for this pet?

Every pet requires a financial commitment. Besides food and housing, many pets require grooming, veterinary care, and other needs that add up.

Is anyone in your family allergic to any kind of animal?

Consider whether the health needs of you or your family members will affect what kind of pet you get.

Do I have the time to be with this pet as much as they need?

If you work long hours or travel frequently, consider how you will handle care for your pet in your absence and take your outside commitments into consideration in choosing the right pet for you.

What pets are you legally allowed to keep in your situation?

Local laws or landlord requirements may restrict the type of pet you can get. For example, chickens are illegal in some areas, and many apartments have restrictions around pet ownership. Check your options before you make your decision.

How many years are you willing to commit? What are you looking for in a pet?

Take into account how long different species and breeds of animals live and how much companionship and attention they need. Different species and breeds of animals have differing needs for companionship and attention, so consider if this pet’s personality and life expectancy fit with what you’re able to provide.

Some of us will choose not to get a pet altogether, perhaps because of allergies, frequent travel, limited bandwidth, or some combination of these. If you decide not to get a pet but you still want the benefits of spending time with God’s creatures, consider pet sitting for a friend as a fun backup option.

Good luck with your decision!