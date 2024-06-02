In New York or Dublin? Join prayers through the “Portal”

The new art installation in Dublin and New York is drawing in tourists, tech fans, and the devout.

We recently reported on the new art installations that have been set up in New York and Dublin. Dubbed the “bridge to a united planet,” the Portals are high-tech sculptures that provided an interface for people in both cities to visually connect with each other in real time.

They are proving popular for allowing people from Ireland and the United States to catch a glimpse of life the other side of the pond. They’ve even managed two siblings, both in the two different cities, to connect with each other.

However, as with so many technological ideas, people have found an opportunity to use “The Portals” to deepen their faith.

In a reel shared by Franco Aurelio, the young man stated that as far as he knows, he and a group of other faithful in New York, and a group of lay people and Dominicans in Dublin, are the first people to pray together through the Portals.