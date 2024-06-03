Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 03 June |
Saint of the Day: St. Charles Lwanga and the Martyrs of Ugan...
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope suggests a dinner conversation as way to live Eucharistically

Pope Francis presides over a holy mass on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ at Saint John Lateran archbasilica on June 2, 2024 in Rome.

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 06/03/24

The Pope gave several examples of how the Eucharist "teaches us always to bless, welcome, and cherish God’s gifts as an act of thanksgiving," even in our daily routines.

Celebrating the feast of Corpus Christi from the Basilica of St. John Lateran on June 2, 2024, Pope Francis urged the faithful to embrace “Eucharistic” attitudes.

The Pope gave several examples of how the Eucharist “teaches us always to bless, welcome, and cherish God’s gifts as an act of thanksgiving,” even in our daily routines.

“An example would be not squandering the possessions and talents the Lord has given us,” he said. “Likewise, we should forgive and support those who make mistakes and fall because of weakness or lapses, acknowledging that everything is a gift and nothing should be lost, that no one should be left behind, and that everyone deserves a chance to get back on their feet.”

Pope Francis presides over a holy mass on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ at Saint John Lateran archbasilica on June 2, 2024 in Rome.
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Pope Francis said we should “greet each other with gratitude each morning,” since we are a gift to each other, especially within our families. “‘Thank you’ for being here.”

Then, there’s a Eucharistic attitude in our work day: doing our work “with love, precision, and care, recognizing it as a gift and mission, however humble it may be, and recalling that every good deed is sacred and unique in God’s eyes.”

Dinner

Finally, the Pope had a recommendation for dinner time.

We could “share with each other the loving actions we have witnessed and performed throughout the day, celebrating and remembering these gifts,” he said, suggesting that this would be a worthy conversation topic around the dinner table, so that these actions “do not go unnoticed and can contribute to the common good.”

RODZINA PRZY ŚWIĄTECZNYM STOLE
Read more:Pope Francis: Let’s resurrect family conversation
September 27 2015 : Pope Francis poses for a family photo with, Catire Walker, left, Noel Zemboiran, second from right, and their children, from left, Cala, Dimas, Mia and Carmin during a meeting at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, in Philadelphia.
Read more:6 Tips from the Pope to help your family communicate

Tags:
CommunityFamilyPope Francis
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Aleteia-Pilgrimage-300&#215;250-1.png
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.