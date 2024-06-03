The Pope gave several examples of how the Eucharist "teaches us always to bless, welcome, and cherish God’s gifts as an act of thanksgiving," even in our daily routines.

Celebrating the feast of Corpus Christi from the Basilica of St. John Lateran on June 2, 2024, Pope Francis urged the faithful to embrace “Eucharistic” attitudes.

“An example would be not squandering the possessions and talents the Lord has given us,” he said. “Likewise, we should forgive and support those who make mistakes and fall because of weakness or lapses, acknowledging that everything is a gift and nothing should be lost, that no one should be left behind, and that everyone deserves a chance to get back on their feet.”

Pope Francis said we should “greet each other with gratitude each morning,” since we are a gift to each other, especially within our families. “‘Thank you’ for being here.”

Then, there’s a Eucharistic attitude in our work day: doing our work “with love, precision, and care, recognizing it as a gift and mission, however humble it may be, and recalling that every good deed is sacred and unique in God’s eyes.”

Dinner

Finally, the Pope had a recommendation for dinner time.

We could “share with each other the loving actions we have witnessed and performed throughout the day, celebrating and remembering these gifts,” he said, suggesting that this would be a worthy conversation topic around the dinner table, so that these actions “do not go unnoticed and can contribute to the common good.”