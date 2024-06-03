Pope to announce Carlo Acutis canonization date on July 1

The date of the next ordinary consistory was announced, and it will be at that event that the canonization dates of Carlo and three others will be publicized.

Pope Francis will preside over a consistory on July 1, and at that event with the cardinals, it is expected he will announce the date for the canonization of future saints, including the young Italian, Carlo Acutis.

The “ordinary” public consistory will take place at 9 am in the Vatican Consistory Hall, according to the press release. The Pope is expected to announce the dates – in Latin, according to tradition – of various canonizations, which could take place next autumn.

Particularly eagerly awaited is the canonization of Italian layman Carlo Acutis (1991-2006). The Pontiff authorized the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints to recognize a miracle due to his intercession – a necessary step for the proclamation of sainthood – on May 23.

The other “blessed” awaiting canonization are

Fr. Giuseppe Allamano (1851-1926), founder of the Consolata Missionaries, is also on the list. Pope Francis has signed a decree recognizing a second miracleattributed to the intercession of the man beatified by John Paul II in 1990.

Eleven Martyrs of Syria, beatified in 1926 by Pius XI: These eight Spanish and Austrian Franciscan friars and three lay Maronites were killed on July 9 and 10, 1860, in Damascus during the revolt of the Druze militia against the Christian populations of Lebanon and Syria. They were murdered because they refused to renounce their faith and convert to Islam as their attackers demanded.

Canadian nun Marie-Léonie Paradis, founder of the Little Sisters of the Holy Family, and

Elena Guerra, known as the Apostle of the Holy Spirit.

A place for sometimes “big” news

It was during an ordinary consistory, surrounded by the cardinals present in Rome, that Benedict XVI announced his resignation – to everyone’s great surprise – on February 11, 2013.