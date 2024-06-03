Pray the Litany of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Composed by St. John Henry Newman, the Litany of the Immaculate Heart of Mary is a beautiful way to honor Mary.

St. John Henry Newman is well-known for converting to Roman Catholicism after having been an Anglican priest for many years.

He would go on to become a Catholic priest and was even named a cardinal by the pope.

Shortly after his conversion he wrote a beautiful Litany of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, which provides a unique way to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Lord, have mercy,

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy,

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy,

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, hear us,

Christ, graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven,

Have mercy on us.

God the Son, redeemer of the world,

Have mercy on us.

God the Holy Spirit,

Have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, one God,

Have mercy on us.

Response to the following: Pray for us.

Heart of Mary

Heart of Mary, after God’s own Heart

Heart of Mary, in union with the Heart of Jesus

Heart of Mary, the vessel of the Holy Spirit

Heart of Mary, shrine of the Trinity

Heart of Mary, home of the Word

Heart of Mary, immaculate in your creation

Heart of Mary, flooded with grace

Heart of Mary, blessed of all hearts

Heart of Mary, Throne of glory

Heart of Mary, Abyss of humbleness,

Heart of Mary, Victim of love

Heart of Mary, nailed to the cross

Heart of Mary, comfort of the sad

Heart of Mary, refuge of the sinner

Heart of Mary, hope of the dying

Heart of Mary, seat of mercy

Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world,

Spare us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world,

Graciously hear us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world,

Have mercy on us.

Christ, hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Immaculate Mary, meek and humble of heart.

Conform our hearts to the heart of Jesus.

Let us pray:

O most merciful God, who for the salvation of sinners and the refuge of the wretched, has made the Immaculate Heart of Mary most like in tenderness and pity to the Heart of Jesus, grant that we, who now commemorate her most sweet and loving heart, may by her merits and intercession, ever live in the fellowship of the hearts of both Mother and Son, through the same Christ our Lord. Amen.