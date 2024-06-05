6 Simple Bible quotes for peace in our lives

Whether you're looking for inner peace, peace at home, or global peace, these words from Scripture can help.

This Thursday marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, or the Normandy Landings, which brought about the liberation of France and much of Western Europe during World War II. The Allied invasion resulted in thousands of losses on both sides, adding to the millions of lives already lost in the war.

On the anniversary of such a key date in history we are reminded of how valuable peace is in our lives. This might be in the form of feeling peace at home or at work, on a more global scale, or just in our anxious minds.

Yet, it’s often difficult to still our minds with all the stresses and distractions in our lives, as well as hearing about the constant conflicts happening around the world. Sadly, while you might be able to try and find solutions to bring peace into your home, most individuals can’t do much to ensure peace in countries far and wide — although praying a Rosary for peace can be a very powerful weapon!

Help from Scripture

To help bring some much-needed tranquility into your lives, look to these key quotes from Scripture that encourage trust in God, promote unity, and inspire action towards maintaining and spreading peace:

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give it to you. Do not let your hearts be troubled or afraid.” John 14:27

This quote from Jesus reassures us that the peace He offers is unique and profound, unlike any worldly peace. It encourages us to trust in His promise and not to be troubled or fearful.

Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:7

This verse emphasizes the transcendence of God’s peace, which goes beyond human comprehension. It provides comfort by assuring us that this divine peace protects our hearts and minds.

And let the peace of Christ control your hearts, the peace into which you were also called in one body. And be thankful.” Colossians 3:15

This passage highlights the importance of allowing Christ’s peace to govern our lives and calls us to be grateful. It promotes unity and harmony within the Christian community.

With firm purpose you maintain peace; in peace, because of our trust in you.” Isaiah 26:3

This Old Testament verse points to the stability and tranquility that come from trusting in God. It encourages steadfastness in faith, leading to a deep and abiding peace.

May the Lord give strength to his people! May the Lord bless his people with peace!” Psalm 29:11

This verse is a prayer asking for God’s strength and blessing of peace upon His people. It is uplifting because it combines the hope for divine strength with the gift of peace.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Matthew 5:9

This Beatitude from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount honors those who promote peace, assuring them of their special place as God’s children. It inspires action towards peacemaking and the promise of divine recognition.