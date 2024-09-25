"I am saddened by the news from Lebanon, where in recent days the intense bombings have claimed many victims and caused destruction. I hope that the international community will make every effort to stop this terrible escalation. It is unacceptable."
This is how Pope Francis spoke about the extremely tense situation in Lebanon, as another day of Israeli air attacks were met with more missile launches from the Shia militia Hezbollah.
As residents of Lebanon are seeking safer areas, as many as half a million are now displaced, according to the foreign minister.
Pope Francis spoke of the situation at the end of the general audience on September 25.
He added: