Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope: Lebanon situation “unacceptable”

POPE-FRANCIS-AUDIENCE-SEPTEMBER-25-2024

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 09/25/24
At the end of the general audience, Pope Francis noted his hope that the international community is making every effort to stop "terrible escalation."

"I am saddened by the news from Lebanon, where in recent days the intense bombings have claimed many victims and caused destruction. I hope that the international community will make every effort to stop this terrible escalation. It is unacceptable."

This is how Pope Francis spoke about the extremely tense situation in Lebanon, as another day of Israeli air attacks were met with more missile launches from the Shia militia Hezbollah.

As residents of Lebanon are seeking safer areas, as many as half a million are now displaced, according to the foreign minister.

Pope Francis spoke of the situation at the end of the general audience on September 25.

He added:

Tags:
Holy LandLebanonPope Francis
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.