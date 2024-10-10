A family medicine doctor and a paragliding instructor mutually committed to the fight against cancer: That's the combination that brought about an initiative to bike from Paris to Beirut in an effort to raise funds for cancer patients. And despite the war now decimating Lebanon's capital, the plan is still on and underway.
Dr. Lea Kallassi is a Lebanese medical doctor who lost her mom to cancer. Ralph Al Khoury is a paragliding instructor. Their friendship was originally created through sport, but they decided to put their talents to use to bring help to cancer patients.
The economic situation in Lebanon already before the war -- from the 2020 explosion in Beirut through the challenges of Covid-19 -- had made it very difficult for cancer patients to get treatment. Now add the displacement of a million people and the decimation of several areas of the country, and getting treatment is harder than ever. "Even a $10 or $25 medication is a quarter of the salary of a woman now in Lebanon," Kallassi explained.
So the doctor and the paraglider, with the support of the Barbara Nassar Association for cancer patients, and sponsored by the Lebanese Ministry of Health and Ministry of Youth and Sports, set out on a 40-day fund- and awareness-raising journey.
"This mission is about more than just miles, it’s about hope," they explain on the instagram page dedicated to their journey.
"Even with all that is happening now in Beirut ... We plan to arrive on November 3," they assured Aleteia in Rome, shortly after meeting Pope Francis and sharing their endeavors with him.
"Now, with the war and the conflict -- well, actually, we are not sure what will happen on November 3, but we are still determined to reach Lebanon ... and we'll figure it out. We are still determined to do it, to finish the project, to get the money, give it to the Barbara Nassar Association. We will finish. ... We'll adapt. We'll find a way," Kallassi assured.
The many people who have had to flee their homes "don't have the means to get medication, [but] they need the medication to survive," she added. "This cause is really dear to my heart."
Meeting the Pope
Al Khoury assures that meeting the Pope was "wonderful ... wonderful."
The pair explains how they had wanted to meet the Pope to request his continued prayers for peace in Lebanon, but of course they weren't sure it would be possible.
"It was amazing. One of the best moments of the trip, actually," says the doctor, explaining that they asked the Pope to sign the Lebanese flag.
"He told us he loves Lebanon," added Al Khoury. "And that he's praying for Lebanon."
But the meeting was not just a grace for the cyclists.
"This picture of the Pope with the Lebanese flag has given hope to many -- many who are now in despair with the situation in Lebanon. It's really tough [...] people now are in despair, really. They need any, any sign of hope," Kallassi said.