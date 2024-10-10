On December 7, film music composer Hans Zimmer, who has produced soundtracks for the Lion King, Interstellar, and more, will perform for the poor at the Vatican.

On December 7, 2024, renowned film music composer Hans Zimmer will perform his greatest works in the Vatican's Paul VI Audience Hall as part of the “Concert with the Poor,” the Holy See Press Office announced on October 10.

Around 3,000 homeless or disadvantaged people, aided by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Charity, will be the “guests of honor” at the event, at the end of which they will be offered a takeaway dinner and other basic necessities.

Created in 2015, the “Concert with the Poor” allows great figures from the world of classical music to come and perform before an audience of people living in poverty, giving them the opportunity to live an exceptional experience while also supporting the Pope's charitable works.

In 2016, the great Italian composer Ennio Morricone performed one of his last concerts as part of this charity event. Another important performance was in 2019 as it featured Nicola Piovani, composer of the soundtrack of the 1997 award-winning film Life is Beautiful (La vita è bella).

This year, one of the greatest names in film music is once again performing at the Vatican: Hans Zimmer. This German composer has created more than 170 soundtracks in his career, including The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, Interstellar and, more recently, Dune.

Proceeds of paid tickets will go to charity

The composer sought after by all of Hollywood will not be alone on stage: He will be accompanied by the Nova Opera Orchestra and the Choir of the Diocese of Rome, that is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The latter is directed by sacred music composer and priest Marco Frisina, who will also be taking part in the concert. Last but not least, the famous Grammy-nominated Chinese-American cellist Tina Guo will perform at the event.