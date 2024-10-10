Synod participants collect thousands for Gaza needy

The members of the Synod on Synodality did more than participate in the Pope's rosary and Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace. The assembly also collected 62,000 euros -- about $68,000 -- for the victims of the war in Gaza, and sent it to the Catholic Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City, the strip's only Catholic parish.
The donation was announced on Tuesday during the daily briefing with journalists on the Synod’s proceedings at the Vatican Press Office, said Vatican News.
Vatican spokesman Paolo Ruffini said that the sum collected was announced by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity. He said that 32,000 euros were donated by the participants in the Synod, while the remaining 30,000 were offered by the Apostolic Almoner.
The sum, Cardinal Krajewski said, has been delivered through the Apostolic Nunciature in Jerusalem and is already at the disposal of the pastor of Holy Family parish, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli.
A video of thanks featuring the Argentinian priest was played for participants in the Vatican gathering.
According to OSV News correspondent Paulina Guzik, Krajewski asked synod members to give alms after their synodal session October 7, a Day set by both the Pope and the Latin Patriarch as dedicated to Prayer, fasting and penance for peace in the Holy Land.
Almsgiving "must make us suffer, must hurt us, because we give up what belongs to us in order to give to our neighbor who is in need or even about to die," he said.
He added that Pope Francis maintains his practice of calling Fr. Romanelli every day.