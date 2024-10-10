This Catholic horseman helped America gain independence 

The revolutionary fighters for American independence had no shortage of courage and sharpshooting skills, but they were lacking in cavalry expertise. So George Washington accepted help from abroad, bringing in a proven horseback fighter named Casimir Pulaski.
Pulaski — who was born in Warsaw, Poland, in March 1745 — belonged to a prominent aristocratic Catholic family. He attended a school run by the Order of the Theatines, but left behind his studies to embark on a military career.
At age 17, he joined a group of Polish aristocrats and other dissidents who formed a confederation that rebelled against Russian influence in their homeland.
The more powerful Russian military had a decided advantage when it came to conventional warfare. So Pulaski and his comrades often resorted to guerrilla tactics.
He was at one point captured by the Russians, but they released him after he pledged to stop rebelling against them. (He did not honor this pledge.)
Pulaski distinguished himself with his intrepid horseback fighting and would occupy a leadership role in the resistance.
Fleeing Poland
Courage is, of course, very important in warfare. But Pulaski was by some accounts overly courageous, to the point where he took unnecessary risks. He also reportedly had a tendency to disobey orders.
Pulaski's time in his homeland came to an end after his involvement in a botched kidnapping attempt of a Polish king whom he viewed as a puppet of the Russians.
He was convicted of attempted regicide in absentia. The court ordered the confiscation of all his assets, the elimination of his military and aristocratic titles, and also sentenced him to death.
Forced to leave his native land, Pulaski relocated to France. His attempt to join the French military was unsuccessful. He was also incarcerated briefly in France for accumulated debts (fortunately, he had some friends who paid them off).
Encountering Benjamin Franklin
Pulaski would find a new cause in life when, in 1776, he was introduced to Benjamin Franklin, then visiting Paris on a diplomatic mission.
Franklin, learning of Pulaski's cavalry experience and well aware of America's deficiency in that regard, suggested that he might want to join the American struggle for independence.
The suggestion made sense for Pulaski: The American Revolution would give him another grand opportunity to gratify his thirst for action and his ideals of independence.
Franklin recommended Pulaski to General George Washington. And Pulaski boarded a ship headed to Massachusetts. During the 40-day voyage, he tried to learn English as best he could.
Saving Washington
His first combat action took place on September 11, 1777, at the Battle of Brandywine in Pennsylvania. Pulaski, who was not even officially commissioned yet, led a cavalry charge that prevented the British from cutting off the American line of retreat. Multiple accounts even credit him with having directly saved General Washington that day.
Washington promptly commissioned Pulaski as a brigadier general. He eventually had his own cavalry legion, which was soon providing protection in New Jersey and at locations along the Delaware River.
Additionally, his cavalry was instrumental in thwarting a British takeover of Charleston, South Carolina. Such exploits would lead to Pulaski becoming known as “The Father of American Cavalry.”
Not everyone liked Pulaski. Some saw him as brash and arrogant. But he was clearly willing to lay down his life for liberty, even if that liberty was for a place and people half a world removed from his homeland.
Pulaski once wrote to General Washington: “I came here, where freedom is being defended, to serve it, and to live or die for it.”
While leading a cavalry charge during the Siege of Savannah, Pulaski was struck by grapeshot. He died a few days later, on October 11, 1779, at age 34.
Uncertainty has lingered over the whereabouts of his burial place. Some sources say he was buried at sea.
The United States has not forgotten Pulaski's sacrifice. Towns, schools, highways and a battleship have been named after him. He also received honorary U.S. citizenship — a distinction held by only eight persons, one of whom is St. Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Teresa).
And for almost a century now, the U.S. has designated October 11 as Casimir Pulaski Day.